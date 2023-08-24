CBD Gummies Market Size Will Attain USD 19.4 Billion by 2030 Registering a Promising CAGR of 29.2% - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research | Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Gummies Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

According to Zion Market Research, the global CBD Gummies market size is projected to reach USD 19.4 billion by 2030 from its value of USD 2.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 29.2% during the forecast period.

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “CBD Gummies Market By Concentration (Low And High), By Distribution Channel (Online And Offline), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global CBD Gummies Market size was valued at around USD 2.5 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 29.2% and is anticipated to reach over USD 19.4 billion by 2030.”

CBD Gummies Market Overview:

CBD candies are one form of cannabidiol-infused edibles. These are the dietary items that contain cannabidiol (CBD), a cannabinoid extracted from the cannabis plant. CBD chocolates are a tasty, convenient, and novel method of administration. In various gummies, there are three kinds of CBD: full-spectrum CBD, which includes all naturally occurring plant phytochemicals such as terpenes, cannabinoids, oils, and traces of THC; broad-spectrum CBD, which excludes THC; and CBD isolate, which is a purified form of CBD.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/cbd-gummies-market



(Before you plan to buy, sample reports are a great option to examine our in-depth studies or reports)





Key Insights from Primary Research

In terms of revenue, the global CBD gummies market size was valued at around USD 2.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 19.4 billion, by 2030.

The market for CBD gummies is expected to experience increased demand due to the rising use of cannabis for the treatment of psychiatric disorders, neurological disorders, cancer, and pain control.

Based on the concentration, the low concentration CBD segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to capture the largest market share during the forecast period.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global CBD Gummies market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global CBD Gummies market include;

CHARLOTTE'S WEB

CV Sciences Inc.

Verma Farms

BAEYS

Balance CBD

Medterra CBD

CBDfx

CBD Pure

Kushie Bites

PureKana

Dixie Brands

Premium Jane

Diamond CBD

Aurora Cannabis

CBD American Shaman

Sunday Scaries

Medix CBD

SaintyCo

Hemp Bombs

Reliva CBD

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report | Quick Delivery Available - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/cbd-gummies-market



CBD Gummies Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders drives market growth

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, neurodegenerative disorders, and others, as well as the efficacy of CBD products in treating these conditions, are the primary factors driving the growth of the global CBD gummies market. The Journal of Clinical Neurology reported in August 2021 that epilepsy, which affects approximately 70 million people worldwide, is the third most prevalent neurological disorder after dementia and stroke. According to the WHO, there will be over 55 million dementia patients worldwide by 2021, and nearly 10 million new cases each year. Alzheimer's disease is the most prevalent form of dementia, accounting for 60–70% of cases.

CBD Gummies Market: Restraints

Adverse side effects impede the market growth

Executive function impairment and mood disorders are both associated with CBD oil consumption, which is prevalent in CBD gummies. Other transient adverse effects include vomiting, disorientation, paranoia, convulsions, and severe anxiety. In many cases, an overdose of CBD oil can result in death. Therefore, these factors inhibit the growth of the CBD gummy industry.

CBD Gummies Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global CBD gummies industry is segmented based on concentration, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the concentration, the global market is bifurcated into the low and high. The low concentration CBD segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Besides, the high concentration segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the near future, the segment growth is expected to be fueled by consumers' growing knowledge of the benefits of marijuana edibles for the treatment of sleep disorders. These high-potency CBD gummies are consumed by customers who want an additional CBD boost.

Based on the distribution channel, the global CBD gummies industry is segmented into online and offline. The offline segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period.

Browse the full “CBD Gummies Market By Concentration (Low And High), By Distribution Channel (Online And Offline), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cbd-gummies-market



Regional Analysis:

North America will dominate the market during the forecast period

North America is expected to capture the largest share in the global CBD gummies market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational purposes. Industrial hemp can now be grown legally as long as plants have a THC concentration of no more than 0.3%, according to the Farm Bill of 2018. All 50 states in the nation have legalized CBD gummies, provided they are made from cannabis.

Europe is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is a result of the growing acceptance of cannabis for both medicinal and recreational uses in the region, as well as growing investment in the cannabis industry in the region, which is driving up demand for CBD products in the region. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a moderate rate over the forecast period owing to the region's strict legal restrictions on the use of cannabis and CBD.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.5 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 19.4 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 29.2% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered CHARLOTTE'S WEB, CV Sciences, Inc., Verma Farms, BAEYS, Balance CBD, Medterra CBD, CBDfx, CBD Pure, Kushie Bites, PureKana, Dixie Brands, Premium Jane, Diamond CBD, Aurora Cannabis, CBD American Shaman, Sunday Scaries, Medix CBD, SaintyCo, Hemp Bombs and Reliva CBD among others. Segments Covered By Concentration, By Distribution Channel, And By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Request for Customization on this Report as Per Your Requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/5488



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Recent Industry Developments:

In December 2022, an innovative, instant delivery platform for customers' daily needs, Gopuff, and Medterra, a market leader in CBD products, announced a collaboration for the national distribution of their products.

In October 2022, Infusionz, a fully owned subsidiary of Upexi, has been acquired by Bloomios, Inc., a prominent manufacturer and wholesaler of hemp-derived nutraceutical, cosmetic, and pet products. Infusionz's portfolio of CBD gummy brand names and clients, along with the order flow, product formulations, manufacturing processes, tools, and sales staff that go along with them, are all included in the acquisition.

In March 2022, the collaboration between Puration, Inc. and PAO Group Inc. on a new line of CBD nutraceuticals under PURA's Farmersville hemp brand name has been verified.

The global CBD Gummies market is segmented as follows:

By Concentration

Low

High

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Free Brochure of the Global CBD Gummies Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/cbd-gummies-market



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

What are CBD gummies?

CBD gummies are one of the forms of cannabidiol edibles. These are the food products that contain the therapeutic compound called cannabidiol (CBD) which is from the hemp plant. CBD gummies are a tasty, easy, and distinct way to consume CBD. Various gummies use 3 variations of CBD which include full-spectrum CBD containing all the naturally occurring phytochemicals of plants such as terpenes, cannabinoids, oils, and some traces of THC; broad-spectrum CBD containing all phytochemicals except THC; and CBD isolate a pure form of CBD.

Which key factors will influence the CBD gummies market growth over 2023-2030?

The high concentration of CBD and very low or no concentration of THC in CBD gummies have resulted in attracting a huge population which is fostering the growth of the global CBD gummies market. Moreover, the rise in the legalization of the use of cannabis and CBD-infused products for medical purposes and the increasing use of CBD for the treatment of pain, depression, anxiety, & neurological disorders are the factors spurring the CBD gummies to demand, ultimately leading to the growth of the market.

What will be the value of the CBD gummies market during 2023-2030?

According to the report, the global market size was worth around USD 2.5 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 19.4 billion by 2030.

What will be the CAGR value of the CBD gummies market during 2023-2030?

The global CBD gummies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.2% during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Potato Flavor Market By Application (Soups, Snacks, And Dressing), By Type (Artificial Flavors, Natural Flavors, And Organic Flavors), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/potato-flavor-market



Tapioca Syrup Market By Source (Organic And Conventional), By DE Level (<40, 40 To 60, >60 And High Maltose), By Form (Tapioca Syrup, Tapioca Maltodextrins, And Tapioca Syrup Solids), By Application (Bakery, Beverage, Bars & Cereals, Confectionery & Snacks, Dressings & Sauces, Dairy, Pharmaceuticals, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Emerging Trends, Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/tapioca-syrup-market



Rice Cakes Market By Flavor (Caramel, Chocolate, Chicken, And Apple Cinnamon), By Type (Puffed And Mochi), By Packaging (Snack-Sized, Pillow Punches, And Stick Packs), By Distribution Channel (Retail, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, And Convenience Stores), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/rice-cakes-market



Cottonseed Oil Market By Packaging (Retail And Bulk), By End-User (Food Service Providers, Industrial, Retail, And Households), By Type (Conventional And Organic), By Raw Material (Non-Genetically Modified Cotton And Genetically Modified Cotton), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Emerging Trends, Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cottonseed-oil-market



Halal Food Market By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Specialty Stores, And Others), By Product Type (Meat Products, Dairy Products, Vegan Products, Grain Products, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Emerging Trends, Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/halal-food-market



Truffle Chocolate Market By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Brand-Owned Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, And Others), By Flavor (Milk Chocolate Truffles, Dark Chocolate Truffles, Flavored Truffles, And White Chocolate Truffles), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Emerging Trends, Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/truffle-chocolate-market



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge | Zion Market Research

USA: +1 3479038971 | +1 7187054574

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1 (855) 465-4651 | Newark: 1 (302) 444-0166

UK: +44 2032 894158

India: +91 7768 006 007 | +91 7768 006 008

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com | Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Follow Us on - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | YouTube

