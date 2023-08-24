WHIAANHPI Launches Effort to Demystify Federal Grants Process and Bolster Technical Assistance Outreach to Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Communities

New webinar series builds on the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to strengthen capacity building measures for community organizations

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI) launched “Demystifying Federal Grants,” a new webinar series aimed at sharing insights and tips to help community-based organizations access federal grants and resources.

Consistent with its commitments to advancing equity, the Biden-Harris Administration is working to improve access to federal grants for underserved communities by leveraging WHIAANHPI’s Interagency Working Group and Regional Network, fostering partnerships, and ensuring community-based organizations have the tools and capacity they need to apply for federal funding.

Developed with support from the National Science Foundation (NSF) and The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), the project will convene representatives from federal agencies, nonprofit organizations, and philanthropies to:

Identify federal grant programs and resources that impact Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) populations across various federal agencies and initiatives;

Support AA and NHPI nonprofit organizations through a series of skills-building technical assistance programs and webinars to learn how to prepare for, respond to, and apply for federal grant opportunities; and

Inform strategies and actions to advance awareness and understanding of the federal grants process within AA and NHPI communities.

Trusted nonprofit and community-based organizations help to provide culturally and linguistically appropriate services to millions of AA and NHPIs and play a vital role in improving the lives of all Americans. Yet according to a 2022 Urban Institute report, many groups report that they lack access to federal grants and are often unaware of their eligibility to apply for significant funding opportunities and resources.

“Community-based organizations play an instrumental role in ensuring that Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders have access to culturally and linguistically appropriate resources and services,” said Krystal Ka‘ai, Executive Director of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders. “By demystifying the federal grants process, the Biden-Harris Administration is working to support community-led efforts to tackle disparities and expand equity and opportunity for all Americans.”

“NSF is pleased to be able to partner with the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders and The Asian American Foundation to provide technical assistance workshops on the federal grant process and preparation of applications,” said Charles Barber, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at the National Science Foundation. “A guiding star for our agency is “Innovation Anywhere, Opportunities Everywhere” which signals our commitment to reaching the broadest audience possible to help engage them in the STEM research and education enterprise. This postures NSF to better leverage the full spectrum of diverse talent that society has to offer. To that end we are honored to be able to work with other federal partners through WHIAANHPI on this series.”

“Currently, Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander organizations accounted for 0.16 percent of the total grant funds awarded by the U.S. government and only 0.2 percent of philanthropic commitments despite making up almost 8 percent of the population,” said Norman Chen, CEO of TAAF. “AA and NHPI communities have long been underfunded and under-resourced. Through the launch of this project, we hope to remove barriers to accessing grant programs and resources that benefit the AA and NHPI communities. By investing in these organizations, the federal government can actively support and address the unique needs and challenges faced by our communities.”

In May 2021, President Joe Biden re-established and reinvigorated the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders through Executive Order 14031. The Initiative’s whole-of-government approach engages federal agencies to address barriers and improve interagency efforts to engage AA and NHPI communities across the country.

The webinar series advances several key priorities outlined in the Biden-Harris Administration’s first-ever National Strategy to Advance Equity, Justice, and Opportunity for AA and NHPI Communities, which was published in January 2023.

The White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI), established by President Joe Biden through Executive Order 14031, is charged with coordinating a whole-of-government agenda to advance equity, justice, and opportunity for AA and NHPI communities.