Virtual Reality Meditation Shows Promise in Reducing Cancer-Related Anxiety, Stress, and Fatigue
The results show a signiﬁcant increase of patient reported outcomes of mental and physical health post-VR treatment vs the pre-VR treatment for the test group
The study's findings suggest that meditation aided by VR technology could be a valuable adjuvant therapy for cancer patients to help improve their quality of life and overall health outcomes. ”MAMARONECK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study published in the journal Frontiers in Virtual Reality has found that virtual reality (VR) meditation can be an effective way to reduce cancer-related anxiety, stress, and fatigue.
— Charles Silvestro
The study, conducted by researchers at Immunity Therapy Center (ITC), found that VR meditation was able to significantly reduce anxiety, stress, and fatigue in cancer patients. The study participants were randomly assigned to either a VR meditation group or a control group. The VR meditation group received 10-minute VR meditation sessions twice a week for four weeks. The control group did not receive any VR meditation sessions.
At the end of the study, the VR meditation group had significantly lower levels of anxiety, stress, and fatigue than the control group. The VR meditation group also had significantly higher levels of relaxation and well-being. The results show a signiﬁcant and noteworthy increase of patient reported outcomes of mental and physical health post-VR treatment vs the pre-VR treatment for the test group.
“This study provides strong evidence that VR meditation can be an effective way to reduce cancer-related anxiety, stress, and fatigue,” said Dr. Carlos Bautista, MD, ITC’s Founder and Chief Medical Officer. “VR meditation is a safe and easy-to-use intervention that can be delivered in a clinical setting or at home. This makes it a promising option for cancer patients who are looking for ways to improve their quality of life.”
About PNI Therapeutics
PNI Therapeutics is at the forefront of developing digiceuticals, software as medicine, to augment and enhance the standard of care treatments for chronic diseases. PNI Therapeutics is working with hospitals, clinics, and VR developers to implement VR-based therapeutic programs to ease anxiety, stress, and pain among patients. Their mission is to quicken recovery, reduce mortality, and lower the costs of standard-of-care cancer treatments by increasing the efficacy of pharmaceuticals through VR.
Additional Information:
The study used a VR meditation app called PNI Thrive. PNI Thrive is a 10-minute VR meditation app that uses guided meditations to help users relax, reduce stress, and improve their well-being. The study’s findings suggest that VR meditation could be a valuable addition to the treatment of cancer-related anxiety, stress, and fatigue. VR meditation is a safe and easy-to-use intervention that can be delivered in a clinical setting or at home. This makes it a promising option for cancer patients who are looking for ways to improve their quality of life.
Charles Silvestro
PNI Therapeutics
charlie@pnitherapeutics.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn