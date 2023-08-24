[12-17-2019] The Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers not to purchase or use SUPER Platinum 30000 BULL, a product distributed and possibly sold online and in retail stores for sexual enhancement by Motto International Corp.

FDA laboratory analysis confirmed that SUPER Platinum 30000 BULL contains tadalafil, the active ingredient in Cialis, an FDA-approved prescription drug for erectile dysfunction. This undeclared ingredient may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates.

Health care professionals and patients are encouraged to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of this product to the FDA's MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program:

Note: This notification is to inform the public of a growing trend of dietary supplements or conventional foods with hidden drugs and chemicals. These products are typically promoted for sexual enhancement, weight loss, and body building and are often represented as being “all natural.” FDA is unable to test and identify all products marketed as dietary supplements that have potentially harmful hidden ingredients. Consumers should exercise caution before purchasing any product in the above categories.

