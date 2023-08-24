Downtime Scheduled for Opening of ADVISER 2023-2024

Public School Districts, Special Purpose Schools and ESUs Only

As part of the ADVISER cloud upgrade project this year, ADVISER syncing and the ADVISER Validation website will be offline Friday 9/1/2023 through Labor Day weekend. Systems should be back online Tuesday morning 9/5/2023. During this time, the 2023-2024 ADVISER system will be installed, and the 2022-2023 ADVISER systems and ADVISER Validation website will also be moved to new cloud servers. ADVISER Person ID will remain open and function as usual during this time.

Any districts that still need to publish 2022-2023 school year data between 9/5 and the Follow Up Collection’s 10/2 close date must have their Student Information System (SIS) configured to use the new 2022-2023 ADVISER URL after 9/5. Please look for communication from your SIS vendor regarding the 2022-2023 change as well as information about when your SIS is ready for publishing 2023-2024 ADVISER data.

Finally, a reminder – our ADVISER Resources website has updated documents for the 2023-2024 school year as well as information about SIS vendor certification.