SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. ("Aldeyra" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALDX) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Aldeyra investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 17, 2022 and June 20, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/aldeyra-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=44378&wire=3

ALDX investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the ADX-2191 new drug application ("NDA") did not include adequate and well-controlled investigations and thus failed to show substantial evidence of ADX-2191’s effectiveness; (ii) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ADX-2191 NDA in its current form; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated ADX-2191’s clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Aldeyra during the relevant time frame, you have until September 29, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.