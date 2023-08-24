Submit Release
Income Financial Trust Financial Results to June 30, 2023

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust ("Income Financial") announces that its semi-annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the six months ended June 30, 2023 are now available at www.sedarplus.ca and Income Financial's website at www.quadravest.com.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.quadravest.com.


