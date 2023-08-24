Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 3100 Block of Adams Mill Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in a Burglary One offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, in the 3100 block of Adams Mill Road, Northwest.

 

At approximately 4:19 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 21-year-old Samuel Neal, of Sanford, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

 

