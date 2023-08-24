Revolution Wind Receives Federal Record of Decision

PROVIDENCE, RI – Revolution Wind today announced receipt of its Record of Decision (ROD) from the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), successfully reaching a major milestone in the federal environmental review process for the offshore wind project serving Rhode Island and Connecticut.

With this milestone, Revolution Wind remains on track to begin onshore construction activities in the coming weeks, with offshore construction ramping up in 2024. The project is expected to be operational in 2025.

Revolution Wind – Rhode Island and Connecticut's first utility-scale offshore wind farm – will create thousands of direct, indirect, and induced jobs, as well as permanent operations and maintenance jobs across both states. Once complete, the 704-megawatt Revolution Wind will deliver 400 megawatts of clean, affordable offshore wind power to Rhode Island and 304 megawatts of the same to Connecticut, powering more than 350,000 homes across the two states and helping the states reach their ambitious climate goals.

"This significant federal decision reflects a thorough review and assessment of the project's impacts by BOEM. Now, we may proceed with the project's construction, heading into 2024 with the goal of being commercially operational in 2025," said Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee. "The Revolution Wind project will play a significant role in advancing the state's Act on Climate law, growing our clean energy economy, and achieving our 100% renewable energy standard objectives."

"The extreme weather we've experienced this summer underscores the growing dangers and devastating effects of global warming as well as the need for bold solutions to address the climate crisis," said Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont. "This decision from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, which paves the way for Connecticut's first offshore wind farm, is welcome news for the state's clean energy goals, and will help improve our environmental health and drive economic growth, particularly in towns along the shoreline where staging and assembly work is occurring."

"Revolution Wind will be key to Rhode Island and Connecticut's clean energy future, and we're grateful for the leadership from the Biden Administration, as well as our state partners and federal delegations, to grow the region's offshore wind sector," said David Hardy, Group EVP and CEO Americas at Ørsted. "With the federal Record of Decision, we now advance Revolution Wind to the construction phase, bringing good-paying jobs to hundreds of local union construction workers, keeping local ports busy with assembly and marshaling activities and further growing the local supply chain. We're excited to get to work building this important project."

"After years of careful planning, today, we celebrate the beginning of Revolution Wind's transition from a dream to a reality," said Joe Nolan Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Eversource Energy. "Having reached this important milestone, in the coming weeks we will begin onshore construction on this critical clean energy project, which will produce enough renewable energy to power more than 350,000 homes in Rhode Island and for our customers in Connecticut. We are thrilled to be getting the next phase of this project started, as we continue to deliver on our promise of investing in local communities and creating jobs for workers in the industries of tomorrow, today."

"Rhode Island's offshore wind experience offers a national model and is helping to chart the course toward a cleaner energy future," said U.S. Senator Jack Reed. "When it comes to harnessing the power of offshore wind, America must keep pace with global competitors. This innovative project is bringing good-paying jobs and clean energy benefits for generations of Rhode Islanders, with a goal of protecting the environment and reducing long-term energy costs."

"This milestone is an encouraging step toward Rhode Island's 100 percent renewable electricity future," said U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse. "I applaud the Revolution Wind team for their commitment to bringing offshore wind online and for their continued investment in the Ocean State's economy and long-term success."

"Offshore wind can lower the cost of electricity for working people, create good jobs, reduce dependence on foreign oil, and lower emissions," said U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner. "I am pleased that after a thoughtful process, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has approved the Revolution Wind project, which will further solidify Rhode Island's leadership in the transition to affordable clean energy."

"As we confront the climate crisis, the need for clean energy has never been more urgent and Revolution Wind is making offshore wind a reality for residents of Connecticut," said U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal. "This project will not only help meet our state's clean energy goals but will also be a boon to our talented workforce by supporting their good union jobs. I will continue to fight to deliver more federal funding to Connecticut to make our energy infrastructure and communities climate resilient."

"I recently visited the new State Pier to see the first of several shipments of offshore wind turbine blades for Ørsted and Eversource's first project unloaded from the cargo ship," said U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney. "Today's announcement is another positive step towards cleaner energy and great economic opportunity for Connecticut and the region. Revolution Wind—one of the first projects of its kind in the Northeast U.S.—will directly power Connecticut homes, create good-paying jobs, and significantly reduce carbon-emitting power."

As part of Revolution Wind, Eversource and Ørsted have already made several local investments, including:

Committed more than $100 million in direct investment to the State Pier redevelopment project in the Port of New London, transforming the site into a state-of-the-art, heavy-lift marine terminal where Revolution Wind turbines will be staged and assembled, as well as Sunrise Wind. Staging and assembly for South Fork Wind is currently underway at the port.

Established a regional offshore wind foundation component manufacturing facility at ProvPort, where Revolution Wind components are already being built.

Partnered with two local shipyards – Blount Boats, in Warren, R.I., and Senesco Marine, in Quonset Point, R.I. – to build five new crew-transfer vessel.

Invested $1 million to establish a training partnership with the Community College of Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training, Rhode Island Commerce, the Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council and Building Futures.

Signed first-ever U.S. offshore wind helicopter agreement for new crew helicopters, including a $1.8 million investment in Quonset State Airport where the helicopters are based and currently supporting South Fork Wind's construction. Collaborated with Waterford, Connecticut-based marine services provider Sea Services North America, and its partner fishermen in Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York to support safe navigation in and around the companies' Northeast offshore wind farms.

Contributed $1.25 million to Mystic Aquarium to support critical marine research and wildlife protection as well as educational programming and career resources for women and children.

Contributed $950,000 to Groton-based Project Oceanology to launch a hands-on, inquiry-based K-12 STEM program focused on climate change, sustainability, energy generation and offshore wind.

Partnered with Groton, Connecticut-based maritime automation technology developer ThayerMahan to monitor wildlife and seabeds in connection with the Revolution Wind.

BOEM's issuance of the Record of Decision precedes the anticipated approval of Revolution Wind's Construction and Operations Plan (COP) in November. The COP outlines the detailed construction, operation and maintenance activities of a wind farm, including the responsible decommissioning at end of life, the potential impacts, actions and design alternatives, and the proposed measures to avoid, minimize and mitigate potential impacts from the project.

