New Book Helps People to Manage Their Nervous Systems After Trauma, Grief and Shock

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- New Book Helps People to Manage Their Nervous Systems After Trauma, Grief and ShockNervous system dysregulation is often minimized as moodiness, anger, lack of control, nervousness or overwhelm. Our physical bodies reveal nervous system dysregulation in various ways, and being able to identify what’s happening is one key to managing it. This is where author Maria Colomy comes in.Maria has written a small but extremely insightful book; You’re Not Triggered, You’re Dysregulated. The book is an eye-opener for anyone having a hard time identifying what’s going on in their body. What makes the book so relatable is that the book was inspired by Maria’s own life experiences of grief, rage, disappointment, and years of trying to identify “What’s wrong with me?”The book gives a roadmap to identifying common bodily and emotional sensations that notify us that we’re in nervous system dysregulation, and then provides common methods for assisting the body back to a regulated state. Maria believes that by understanding the various physical experiences that we all have when emotions come up, we can more easily manage them, and ultimately live in a more peaceful state of mind.Those who have experienced adult or childhood trauma may be more susceptible to the symptoms of nervous system dysregulation. If anyone has ever processed grief or shame, one might recognize these patterns: unexplained rage or irritability, sadness and depression that don’t seem to move, bodily sensations like extreme physical tension, as if the body is bracing for impact, and the inability to feel joy.Learning to understand what being in a dysregulated emotional state feels and looks like can help us to more easily return back to normal. “You’re Not Triggered, You’re Dysregulated” has an entire section of tips to get the nervous system back into “chill mode,” Maria jokes, “After all, if you’re not laughing every day are you really living?!”You’re Not Triggered, You’re Dysregulated is available in a one-hour Audible format in addition to the e-book, softcover and hardback . You will also find a free chapter on her YouTube Channel Healing Matters In one book review, Chad Edward Hensley writes:5.0 out of 5 stars Short book packed with helpful informationReviewed in the United States on February 24, 2023“I have a degree in Marriage and Family Counseling and I appreciate and affirm the approach of this book to a common mental health struggle. In this short work, the author gives a good, brief explanation of the way the body deals with trauma and a number of helpful coping mechanisms that someone could try.This is a very well done introduction that could lead a person on the right path to a more balanced, healthy life after suffering trauma.”In addition to the book, Maria hosts a podcast “Healing Matters” and is also the author of They Might Be Toxic, a guide to avoiding toxic relationships. Maria Colomy is an author, former college instructor, content creator, marketing director, and a lifelong learner. You can reach out to Ms. Colomy on Instagram. You can also find out more about the book on various social media platforms including, Instagram, the website, Tiktok, and YouTube.Anyone interested in purchasing You’re Not Triggered, You’re Dysregulated can visit Audible, Amazon , Apple Books, Google Play Books or Barnes & Noble. Brick-and-mortar bookstores will find the book for ordering in the IngramSpark catalog.

