MDC and partners host Prescribed Burn Association interest meeting Sept. 7 in Maries County

VIENNA, Mo. – The careful use of prescribed fire can improve the health of your land as well as protect life and property. Prescribed burns can help clear overgrown areas, increase plant diversity, and are cheaper alternatives to herbicides when removing invasive species.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is partnering with the Missouri Prescribed Fire Council and Quail Forever to host a Prescribed Burn Association (PBA) interest meeting Sept. 7 in Vienna. The meeting will be held from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. at the Maries R1 High School Cafeteria located at 161 5th Street.

A PBA is a group of landowners and other proactive citizens that form a partnership to conduct prescribed burns. The members pool their knowledge, manpower, and equipment to help others in their association conduct prescribed burns. Attendees of this meeting will learn about the benefits of prescribed fire, how PBAs function, and how to sign up to be a member.

Snacks and drinks will be provided. Participants must register in advance at

https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4mC. For additional information, contact MDC Community and Private Land Conservationists Cory Gregg or Ryan Westcott at Cory.Gregg@mdc.mo.gov, or Ryan.Westcott@mdc.mo.gov. For more information about prescribed fire, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4my.