Tahmina Watson Book Signing at Barnes & Noble for her new startup visa guidebook, which aims to keep the US competitive.

This is the most comprehensive reading I’ve come across on the topic of founder visa options”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tahmina Watson, author and immigration attorney, will be signing her new book at Barnes & Noble at the Crossroads Mall location in Bellevue, Washington, on Saturday, August 26th, from 1 pm to 3 pm PST.
There are two immutable facts about immigration in America.
The first is that immigrant workers with leading-edge skills, such as those in technology, are essential to the United States’ maintaining leadership status in the global economy. The second is that the byzantine process for bringing these international workers and entrepreneurs to the United States seriously jeopardizes this status.
With a continued global workforce shortage, the AI revolution, and the CHIPS Act, just to name a few issues, America needs immigration solutions. Canada and other countries are creating attractive immigration policies to lure away foreign talent from the US. In the absence of action from Congress, the current laws need to be understood and utilized better.
Tahmina Watson’s newest book, which hit #1 Best Seller on Amazon upon release, The Startup Visa: U.S. Immigration Visa Guide for Startups and Founders, provides a clear and carefully considered path for navigating the confusing alphabet soup of these visas (O-1, International Entrepreneur Parole, H-1B, EB-1, NIW, E-2, L-1) in accessible, conversational language. For the companies, universities, and venture capitalists who are seeking to bring these international workers to the US, Watson’s book serves as an indispensable—and upbeat--guide. Entrepreneurs at every stage of their startups, as well as international students, will greatly benefit from the book. The Seattle Times, Forbes, and Reason Magazine cover the importance of this timely book.
Watson, a recognized expert in startup visas, has helped bring hundreds of successful startups and millions of dollars of business investments into the US. She is herself an émigré from the U.K. (and naturalized citizen) whose Seattle firm, Watson Immigration Law, has been at the forefront of this field since its 2009 founding. The Startup Visa follows her earlier and popular book on the subject, with up-to-date information and strategies for successfully traversing the visa terrain.
Watson also offers solutions for fixing this aspect of the immigration process, given there is a global battle for talent. “While ultimately the ‘fix’ is in the hand of our lawmakers, in the absence of a new visa category for startups, we must apply the law as it stands. This new book will provide immigration strategies for the startup life cycle as well as insights on visa options.” she says.
Earlier this year Watson, who was recently named as the 2023 WSBA APEX Norm Maleng Leadership Award recipient, previewed The Startup Visa for audiences at the annual SXSW conference in Austin.
“The startup community has needed this book for a long time. There is no one more qualified or committed than Tahmina to deliver it,” says Brad Feld, Founder, Techstars, and author of Venture Deals and an early reader.
“This is the most comprehensive reading I’ve come across on the topic of founder visa options,” says Mohammad Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer and Mentor, International Accelerator.
The book signing event will be held at Barnes & Noble, 15600 NE 8th St APT F17, Bellevue, WA 98008
