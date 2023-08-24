The Museum of the City of New York Partners with Hudson to Offer Inaugural “City as Canvas” Street Art Inspired Retail Collection

New York, NY, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Museum of the City of New York (MCNY), NYC’s storyteller for a century, and Hudson, a travel experience leader, today announced a street art inspired lifestyle collection titled “City as Canvas” – a new line of apparel, accessories, confectionary, and gifts. The retail program consists of more than 40 coordinated items including hoodies, tee-shirts, hats, caps, a selection of gift chocolates, and more. The debut collection draws inspiration from iconic graffiti featured in the Museum’s ground-breaking exhibition City as Canvas about the birth of NYC street art.

“Given the Museum’s vast collection and its reach as both a local and global museum, Hudson is the perfect partner to launch our program, especially given their customer base and store footprint,” said Sheryl Victor Levy, VP Marketing Communications for Museum of the City of New York. “Millions of people travel to and from JFK International Airport, and what better way to take a piece of NYC home with them than with our City as Canvas-inspired product?”

“Hudson is proud to support the Museum of the City of New York and work together to develop a retail collection that is an authentic representation of the iconic graffiti and street art in New York City,” said Joe Landolfi, Senior Vice President at Hudson. “This new partnership highlights our commitment as a company to celebrating and elevating local entrepreneurs, artists, and businesses through uniquely curated merchandise in our stores.”

The new merchandise is available in select travel convenience stores operated by Hudson throughout John F. Kennedy International Airport Terminals 1, 4, 7, and 8, with expansion plans in development. Along with the apparel and confectionary items, travelers will also be able to purchase the book, City as Canvas: Graffiti Art from the Martin Wong Collection, which explores the work of young graffiti “writers” in 1980s New York City through the works amassed from East Village artist and collector Martin Wong.

“City as Canvas” launched at JFK Airport and is part of the Museum’s larger licensing program with recently announced program partners including JFKIAT branded content and a first-look deal with storyteller Lisa Cortés of Cortés Filmworks. The “City as Canvas” retail program is also available in the Museum’s online and on-site shops.

About Museum of the City of New York

Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023, the Museum of the City of New York fosters an understanding of the distinctive nature of urban life in the world’s most influential metropolis. Winner of "Best Museum" in Time Out New York's "Best of the City 2021" and multiple American Alliance of Museums (AAM) awards, MCNY engages visitors by celebrating, documenting, and interpreting the city’s past, present, and future. @museumofcityny mcny.org #MCNY100

About Hudson

Hudson, a Dufry Company (SIX: DUFN), is a travel experience company turning the world of travel into a world of opportunity by being the Traveler’s Best Friend in more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist locations. Our team members care for travelers as friends at our travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free and food and beverage destinations. At the intersection of travel and retail, we partner with landlords and vendors, and take innovative, commercial approaches to deliver exceptional value. To learn more about how we can make your location a travel destination, please visit us at hudsongroup.com or follow our journey on LinkedIn and Instagram.

