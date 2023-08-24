ELATIA ABATE PARTNERS WITH GLOBAL HR TECH LEADER, PAYLOCITY AS FUTURIST IN RESIDENCE
Abate Brings Visionary Insights on the Future of WorkORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elatia Abate, renowned futurist and creator of The Future of Now, today announces her new partnership with Paylocity, a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions. This partnership marks a key chapter in her journey to shape the global conversation around the futures of work, strategy, and leadership.
Abate's visionary insights and innovative foresight will support Paylocity as it leads the way in the HR technology sector. This partnership will focus on collaborating with the Paylocity team to help its clients embrace and prepare for transformations that are reshaping the world of work.
“I am thrilled to announce my new residency with Paylocity. As the speed of change has increased from incremental to exponential to instantaneous, it is imperative to empower ourselves and our organizations to lead through disruption,” says Abate. "Paylocity’s deep commitment to innovation and people, as well as a willingness to embrace the future, positions it as a beacon in this exciting evolution. I look forward to partnering with such a forward-thinking team."
"Elatia’s insights on the Future of Work will bring our clients a fresh perspective as Paylocity continues to focus on building the future of HCM now,” said Steve Beauchamp, co-CEO of Paylocity. "This collaboration showcases our commitment to empowering employees, driving client success, and evolving the HR industry."
About Elatia Abate
Elatia Abate, creator of the Future of Now, is an entrepreneur whose mission is to revolutionize the way trailblazing leaders understand, train and fuel their leadership. Named a Forbes leading female futurist, she is a globally recognized expert on the futures of work and strategy. She is a sought-after keynote speaker, sharing her message for audiences of tens and auditoriums of thousands for including, Citi, NY Life, VRBO, Deloitte, Honeywell, Belcorp, and SHRM, among many others. She now brings her expertise to Paylocity as Futurist in Residence.
About Paylocity
Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is an award-winning provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses automate and streamline HR and payroll processes, attract and retain talent, and build culture and connection with their employees. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help all employees achieve their best. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.
