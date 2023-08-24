Submit Release
EU and UNDP to help Kyiv region inhabitants to rehabilitate their communities

The EU and UNDP announced on 23 August that they are starting work in the Ivankivka district, Kyiv region, to help local communities recover from the devastation caused by the war.

Project partners, experts from the international non-governmental organisation The HALO Trust, are already conducting a non-technical survey of the designated areas to minimise the threat of munitions explosions.

Specially trained teams will then begin demolishing damaged houses and clearing debris. Approximately 7,000 tonnes of waste and scrap metal will be removed from the community.

The work in the Ivankivka district is being carried out within the framework of the joint EU-UNDP ‘Support to Early Recovery in War-Affected Areas of Ukraine’ project, funded by the European Commission under the Foreign Policy Instrument (FPI).

