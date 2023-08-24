Job in Kyiv: EU Delegation to Ukraine is looking for a Policy Officer

The Delegation of the European Union is looking for a Policy Officer (Local Agent Group I) to work in the Delegation’s Operations Section 2, based in Kyiv.

The successful candidate will monitor and report on reform and policy developments in the area of research and innovation, notably with regards to the enlargement process, the implementation of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement covering the Horizon Europe and the Euratom R&T programmes, cooperation under the Eastern Partnership, and Ukraine’s recovery.

The expected start date will be November 2023.

The candidate should have a University degree (MA) in a relevant academic field, good knowledge of English (C1) and Ukrainian (C1), and experience of working within the EU context or with an international organisation.

The deadline for applications is 15 September.

