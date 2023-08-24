The Southport School Announces Kate Haft as Director of Development

Southport Native to Drive Next Phase of Fundraising and Alumni Engagement at School Dedicated to Educating Cerebrodiverse Students

SOUTHPORT, Conn., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southport School, an independent day school for cerebrodiverse children in grades 2-8 with language-based learning differences such as dyslexia and attention issues, today announced the selection of Kate Haft as its director of development. In this role, she will lead the school’s fundraising and alumni relations initiatives.



“Kate’s demonstrated expertise in cultivating relationships aligned with organizational priorities, combined with her strategic, results-oriented approach to fundraising, made her the ideal choice to oversee our development efforts,” said Dr. Benjamin N. Powers, executive director of The Southport School. “We’re excited to welcome Kate to our team and are confident her expertise will significantly contribute to The Southport School’s mission.”

Haft brings an impressive background in development, most recently having served as manager of special events and social media for Yale New Haven Health, where she was responsible for annual giving, donor management, and event coordination. Earlier in her career, Haft worked as director of development for The Community Fund of Darien and as a senior campaign manager for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, where she managed the Team in Training campaign.

“I’m thrilled to join The Southport School as director of development, not only due to my familiarity with the Fairfield County community as a Southport native but also because of the transformative opportunities it offers students,” said Haft. “Becoming a parent compelled me to contribute in a space that directly impacts children, and my family's personal journey with dyslexia and ADHD has given me firsthand insight into the challenges faced by those with learning differences. I'm here to contribute and ensure every child receives the research and evidence-based approach to learning they need to succeed.”

To learn more about how the school supports students and their families, visit www.SouthportSchool.org .

About The Southport School

The Southport School (TSS) is an independent day school for cerebrodiverse children in grades 2-8 with language-based learning differences, like dyslexia and attention issues. Since its inception in 1984, TSS has remained dedicated to delivering transformative educational experiences that acknowledge a student’s individual strengths, promote independent thinking, develop self-esteem and self-advocacy, and facilitate a successful transition for continued academic achievement. The Southport School provides a supportive, non-traditional environment with small class sizes for students who receive personalized instruction and are championed by an expert faculty using research and evidence-based approaches. TSS serves 122 students from neighboring communities in Connecticut and New York. To learn more, visit www.SouthportSchool.org .





