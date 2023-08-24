Creative Realities Announces a Channel Sales Program and a Key Industry Hire to Lead

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital signage and media solutions leader Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW) announced a new Channel Sales Program to complement the Company’s direct enterprise sales efforts. The Company has formed a new Channel Sales Group and hired industry veteran Dave Petricig to lead the team as its Director of Channel Sales.



“The Company is now positioned, via best-in-class software products and capabilities, to continue our growth trajectory, by focusing on delivering solutions through a reseller channel. We have demonstrated terrific organic growth through our direct sales efforts and the establishment of a Channel Sales Program will complement that growth by expediting a new path to market for SaaS-based revenue,” stated Rick Mills, CEO of Creative Realities. Mr. Mills continued, “Bringing onboard a seasoned veteran, such as Dave Petricig, will expedite market penetration and deliver immediate value to our channel partners. We believe our purpose-built digital signage software CMS platforms, ReflectView, and Clarity, as well as our AdLogic platform for advertising monetization, are extremely well positioned with desirable SaaS models to resell.” Mr. Mills concluded, “We are committed to ensuring our end-to-end offering is available, user-ready, and supportable for all partners and customers in our space, with an exceptional end-user experience at a remarkably competitive price point.”

Mr. Petricig comes with 25+ years of experience in delivering channel sales growth for Pro-AV and CMS Software in the Digital Signage space. He was most recently at PingHD where he doubled channel sales growth year-on-year during his four-year term. “I am committed to cultivating new relationships first and foremost and this is best done with a focus for understanding the software products and demonstrating their capabilities for the benefit of the customer,” stated Mr. Petricig. He continued, “Because I’ve been at this for two plus decades, I’m able to bring insights to Creative Realities from channel partners to help inform pipeline development and differentiate us from competitors.”

Mr. Petricig’s deep relationships with manufacturers, along with a well-established network of channel partners within the QSR, Retail and Automotive industries, add additional layers of knowledge and skills that align to Creative Realities’ corporate vertical strategy. “I’m all in and will assist in building our Channel Sales Program from the ground up to push growth for Creative Realities to new levels and dominate the landscape as a best-in-class solutions company.”

Dave Petricig began with Creative Realities on August 14, 2023 and brings with him credentials from the Digital Signage Federation, DSF Foundations certified plus micro-credential courses; Digital Signage Experts Group (DSEG): Digital Signage Certified Expert (DSCE), Digital Signage Display Expert (DSDE), Digital Content and Media Expert (DCME) and Digital Signage Sales Professional (DSSP)

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops, and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues.

