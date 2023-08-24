Deadline Approaching for Hurricane-Ian and Nicole Impacted Communities to Apply for Funding Available through the Local Government Emergency Revolving Bridge Loan Program

— Today, FloridaCommerce highlighted that local governments impacted by hurricanes Ian and Nicole have one month left to apply for funds through the Local Government Emergency Bridge Loan Program. This loan program helps local governments support government operations that may have been impacted by Federally declared disasters, bridging the gap while they await federal relief or for their revenues recover.

Funds are made available to eligible local governments as short-term, zero-interest loans using State of Florida funds. These funds are not grants and must be repaid by the local government. September 29, 2023 is the deadline for Hurricane-Ian impacted communities to apply.

“As we near the one-year anniversaries of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole’s disaster declarations, now is the time to apply for these critical funds,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “We strongly encourage local governments to take advantage of this opportunity to bridge the gap as they await federal funds to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.”

The program has provided more than $50 million to the City of Sanibel, Lee County, Fort Myers Beach and the City of Bonita Springs to continue, expand, or modify local government operations to meet disaster related needs.

Counties and municipalities located in an area designated in Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declarations are eligible to apply. An applicant must demonstrate that it may suffer or has suffered substantial loss of its tax or other revenues as a result of the disaster and establish a need for financial assistance to enable it to continue to perform its governmental operations to be eligible. FloridaCommerce is accepting applications on a rolling basis until available funds are exhausted.

Eligible applicants are encouraged to use this checklist to submit the required documentation via email to LocalGovernmentBridge@DEO.MyFlorida.com. For more information about the Local Government Emergency Bridge Loan Program, please visit www.FloridaJobs.org/LocalGovernmentBridge.