Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on the Transformation and Decentralization Plan for the Puerto Rico Department of Education

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today released the following statement on the Initiative for Decentralization of Education and Autonomy of Regions (IDEAR)’s recommendations and plan for the transformation of the Puerto Rico Department of Education (PRDE):

“This plan is an important step in raising the bar to provide students, teachers, school leaders, and families in Puerto Rico with the education system they deserve. The recommendations presented set the course for a transformed system that will ensure resources get directly to school communities and that decisions are made at the local level.



“Parents, teachers, and students have been clear: They want their voices to be heard, their needs to be considered, and to keep politics out of the classroom. We know from similar efforts that decentralization, done well, can enable central office staff to focus on their jobs; it can help principals and teachers focus on their schools; and it can provide students with a better shot at learning.



“The Biden-Harris Administration looks forward to supporting Puerto Rico as it implements these recommendations.”