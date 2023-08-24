Global Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market Size Gears Up for 16.1% CAGR, Surpassing USD 20.2 Billion by 2030

[224 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 15.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 20.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 16.1% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are BioRad Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics AG, Siemens Healthcare, Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corporation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Corporation, Meril Life Sciences, Becton Dickinson and Company, Luminex Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Randox Laboratories, BioMerieux S.A., Arlington Scientific, Aesku Diagnostics., and others.

New York, NY, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market By Sales Model (Outright Sale And Reagent Rental/Lease), By Technology (Enzyme-Linked Fluorescent Immunoassay (ELFA), Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA), Radioimmunoassay (RIA), And Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)), By End-User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, And Blood Bank), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 15.1 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 20.2 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Automated Immunoassay Analyzers? How big is the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Industry?

Report Overview:

The global automated immunoassay analyzers market size was evaluated at $15.1 billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $20.2 billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 16.1% between 2023 and 2030.

An automated immunoassay is a technique that can be utilised for the purpose of determining whether or not a particular substance is present in the body of a human being. Antigens, hormones, pathogens, enzymes, or antibodies can all be candidates for the material in question. In addition, immunoassay relies on the notion of antibody and antigen specificity in order to function properly. In addition to this, automated immunoassays find widespread application in the fields of clinical diagnostics, clinical chemistry, and quality control in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries.

Global Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market: Growth Factors

The growth of the elderly population, which is more prone to developing chronic diseases, is expected to drive worldwide market trends.

The rapidly growing elderly population, which is more likely to be affected by infectious diseases, has led to a significant increase in the number of diagnostic tests that have been carried out. Because of this, there has been a rise in demand for automated immunoassay analyzers, which has directed the trends of the market. In addition to this, preventative healthcare as well as laboratory automation and the integration of the two are a few of the features that will accentuate the expansion of the automated immunoassay analyzers market over the course of the future years. In the years to come, it is anticipated that the introduction of new products will contribute significantly to the total size of the global market. The Dxl 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer was introduced by Beckman Coulter in May 2023. Beckman Coulter is a prominent company in the clinical diagnostics market. In the interest of full disclosure, the medical equipment is capable of performing roughly 215 tests each hour per square metre.

It would appear that an increase in the need for worldwide standardisation and the capacity to compare results will contribute to an increase in the demand for automated immunoassay analyzers in the years to come. In addition, the developments that have been made in biotechnology together with the massive amounts of funding that have been allocated to research activities in the disciplines of biochemistry, biomedicine, and pharmaceuticals will contribute to an increase in the size of the business throughout the course of the anticipated timeline. In addition, the rise in the incidence of chronic diseases and pandemics such as COVID-19, as well as the improvement in healthcare amenities seen in emerging nations, will fuel the market's upward trajectory in the years to come.

Report Scope

Market Size in 2022 USD 15.1 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 20.2 billion CAGR Growth Rate 16.1% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players BioRad Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics AG, Siemens Healthcare, Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corporation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Corporation, Meril Life Sciences, Becton Dickinson and Company, Luminex Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Randox Laboratories, BioMerieux S.A., Arlington Scientific, and Aesku Diagnostics. Key Segment By Device Type, By End-User, By Technology, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market: Segmentation Analysis

There are four distinct segments that make up the global market for automated immunoassay analyzers: sales model, technology, end-user, and region.

Enzyme-linked fluorescence immunoassay (ELFA), radioimmunoassay (RIA), chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) are the four different technological categories that make up the global automated immunoassay analyzers market. In addition to this, it is anticipated that the chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) category, which had almost 59% of the total market share in 2022, will have the highest CAGR in the years to come. The expansion of this market in the years to come may be attributable to the increasing diagnostic precision made possible by the use of low-level analytes. In addition, the technology is trustworthy and has the potential to accurately determine well over a hundred analytes in a single hour.

The global automated immunoassay analyzers market is segmented into three submarkets: diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and blood banks, based on the types of facilities that employ the equipment. In addition to this, the hospital segment, which made a significant contribution to the overall market share in 2022, is poised to achieve segmental domination in the years to come. The segmental growth throughout the assessment timeframe may be attributable to an increase in the utilisation of automated immunoassay analyzers by medical professionals working in hospitals for the purpose of monitoring the numerous diseases that can affect patients.

On the basis of the sales model, the global market for automated immunoassay analyzers is split into two different segments: those that involve outright sales and those that include reagent rental or lease.

The global Automated Immunoassay Analyzers market is segmented as follows:

By Device Type

Outright Sale

Reagent Rental/Lease

By End-User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Blood Bank

By Technology

Enzyme-Linked Fluorescent Immunoassay (ELFA)

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA)

Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market By Sales Model (Outright Sale And Reagent Rental/Lease), By Technology (Enzyme-Linked Fluorescent Immunoassay (ELFA), Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA), Radioimmunoassay (RIA), And Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)), By End-User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, And Blood Bank), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Automated Immunoassay Analyzers market include -

BioRad Laboratories

Roche Diagnostics AG

Siemens Healthcare

Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corporation

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Corporation

Meril Life Sciences

Becton Dickinson and Company

Luminex Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Randox Laboratories

BioMerieux S.A.

Arlington Scientific

Aesku Diagnostics

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 16.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers market size was valued at around US$ 15.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 20.2 billion by 2030.

The global automated immunoassay analyzers market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the rapidly surging old-age population prone to contagious ailments, which has resulted in the conducting of a large number of diagnostic tests prompting the demand for automated immunoassay analyzers.

In terms of technology, the chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the analysis period.

Based on the end-user, the hospital segment is predicted to lead the segmental surge over the forecast timeline.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific automated immunoassay analyzers market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Automated Immunoassay Analyzers industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Industry?

What segments does the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Device Type, By End-User, By Technology, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is likely to set up a dominant status in the global market over 2023-2030

North America, which accounted for half of the global automated immunoassay analyzers market share in 2022, will be the leading region during the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in the use of the product in disease diagnosis, drug monitoring, clinical pharmacokinetics, drug efficiency, and pharmacodynamics will steer the regional market trends. Escalating the occurrence of chronic disorders such as cancers has translated into huge demand for the product in the countries such as the U.S., thereby steering the growth of the market size in the region. Rise in the heart disorders will further contribute to the regional market revenue.

The Asia-Pacific automated immunoassay analyzers industry is set to register the highest CAGR over the forecast timeline owing to the presence of a large patient population pool in countries such as India and China. Apart from this, the presence of giant participants in these countries will further contribute to the regional industry expansion over the upcoming years. In addition to this, countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are likely to be the major regional revenue drivers over the coming years.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



