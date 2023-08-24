Small Animal Imaging Market to Hit $1,692.5 million by 2030: Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

The global Small Animal Imaging market is estimated to be valued at $977.7 million in 2022 and and is expected growth by CAGR 7.1% over the forecast period, according to a new study by Coherent Market Insights Inc

Burlingame, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Small Animal Imaging Market size was valued at $977.7 million in 2022, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Coherent Market Insights, Inc. Small Animal Imaging (SAI) is a non-invasive imaging techniques. It is used to study biological progressions in small laboratory animals, such as mice and rats. These techniques allow researchers to assess treatment efficacy, monitor disease progression, and gain insights into the molecular and physiological changes in living organisms over time. This is important for drug development. small animal imaging has become an important tool in preclinical research, especially in understanding various diseases and development of drug.



In October 2019, MR Solutions has launched a complete range of advanced PET/CT preclinical imaging systems at EANM ‘19, (European Association of Nuclear Medicine) last week in Barcelona. The range comprising four models, including a small benchtop PET/CT, can accommodate small animals up to 12 kg

Global small animal imaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, owing to growing prevalence of chronic disease, increasing number of clinical trails, and advancement in the imaging technology.

On the basis of Product Type, optical imaging systems segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the fact that it gives detailed images of organs, tissues, cells and even molecules.

On the basis of Application, monitoring drug treatment segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the high usage of small animal imaging in drug development process.

On the basis of End User, academic/ research institutes segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the growing number of academic/ research institutes using small animal imaging.

On the basis of Region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to increasing number of clinicals trails and increasing advancement in the imaging technology.

Key players operating in the global small animal imaging market include Bruker, Aspect Imaging Ltd, TriFoil Imaging, LI-COR, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Promega Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging, Analytik Jena GmbH, Mediso Ltd., iThera Medical GmbH, MILabs B.V., Heska Corporation, Miltenyi Biotech GmbH, and PerkinElmer, Inc.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Small Animal Imaging Market:

Advancements in imaging technologies is a growing trend. The development of advanced imaging technologies, such as micro-PET (positron emission tomography), micro-MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), micro-CT (computed tomography), and optical imaging, has expanded the application of small animal imaging. These technologies offer high-resolution images with excellent functional and anatomical details.

Small Animal Imaging Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 977.7 million Forecast Period: 2022 to 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017 - 2020 Forecast period 2022 - 2030

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for personalized medicine to foster market growth

Personalized medicine is gaining traction due to the growing need for tailored treatment approaches. Small animal imaging allow researchers to study individualized responses to treatments, resultant to development of more effective personalized therapies.

New product launch to meet the growing need is expected to propel market growth

Key players in the market are introducing new product in order to meet the growing. This factor is expected to propel the market growth. For instance, in November 2022, Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging launched its NEW Zero-Helium (ZHM) Small Animal 1.5T MRI system this week It’s the world’s first veterinary-specific machine that does not rely on helium to cool the MRI magnet coils – it’s 100% helium free!

Market Opportunities:

Growing prevalence of chronic disease with increasing number of clinical trails to bring bright market opportunities

Due to the growing number of chronic disease, there is a demand for new drugs with better efficacy. This is creating need for clinical trails for various drug development. According to the World Health Organization, the United States of America had the highest total number of trials registered during 1999-2022 (168,520), followed by China (94,193) and Japan (63,499) (chart E).

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Small Animal Imaging Market, By Product Type: Optical Imaging Systems Bioluminescence/Fluorescence Imaging Systems Standalone Fluorescence Imaging Systems X-Ray/Optical Imaging Systems Nuclear Imaging Systems Micro-PET (Positron Emission Tomography) Systems Micro-SPECT (Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography) Systems Trimodality (SPECT/PET/CT) Systems MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Systems Ultrasound Systems CT (Computed Tomography) Systems Others (Photoacoustic Imaging Systems and Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI) Systems, among others)

Global Small Animal Imaging Market, By Application: Monitoring Drug Treatment Response Bio-distribution Studies Cancer Cell Detection Biomarkers Others (Longitudinal Studies and Epigenetics, among others)

Global Small Animal Imaging Market, By End User: Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies Academic/ Research Institutes Others (Contract Research Organizations, Laboratories, among others)

Global Small Animal Imaging Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa

Company Profiles Bruker Aspect Imaging Ltd TriFoil Imaging LI-COR, Inc. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Promega Corporation Siemens Healthineers Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Analytik Jena GmbH Mediso Ltd. iThera Medical GmbH MILabs B.V. Heska Corporation Miltenyi Biotech GmbH PerkinElmer, Inc.





