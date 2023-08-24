Tri-Cities Functional Medicine Discusses the Role of Adrenal Health in Thyroid Function
EINPresswire.com/ --
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine just released a new guide detailing the role of adrenal health in thyroid function. Understanding the relationship between adrenal health and thyroid function can give clues if health complications arise – as this could be a disruption between these two bodily systems.
The adrenal glands are the gatekeepers of stress. Part of the endocrine system, the adrenal glands are responsible for producing the hormone cortisol which helps the human body manage stress. However, chronic stress can lead to imbalances in cortisol levels within the body and affect other bodily systems.
Additionally, within the human body, we have the Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Adrenal Axis (HPA). And this axis plays a huge role in regulating bodily functions which include hormone production and the human response to stress. Essentially, when a disruption occurs anywhere along this axis, this can have significant effects on thyroid gland function.
Poor adrenal health and chronic stress can further impact thyroid health. The symptoms of poor adrenal health include:
• Fatigue
• Difficulty Handling Stress
• Sleep Issues
• Low Energy Levels
• Brain Fog
• Cravings for Salty Foods
• Weight Fluctuations
• Mood Changes
• Digestive Issues
• Reduced Immune Function
• Low Blood Pressure
Keep in mind that from a functional medicine perspective, addressing poor adrenal health typically involves changing habits and lifestyle, stress management, targeted supplementation, and managing the gut microbiome.
In addition, when the adrenal gland begins affecting the thyroid, indications of this could manifest as a change in stress response, temperature intolerance, or cortisol rhythm disruptions. When these conditions present themselves, it’s time to check with a functional medicine provider to assess the condition and choose the best path forward to greater adrenal and thyroid health.
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine in Johnson City, Tennessee is a leading functional healthcare organization dedicated to providing comprehensive and personalized care for patients with thyroid or adrenal health issues. At Tri-Cities, we offer a range of services, including diagnostic assessments, integrative therapies, and individualized treatment plans.
Our team of experienced healthcare professionals is committed to improving the lives of our patients by addressing the underlying causes of their health challenges such as adrenal health and thyroid function. For more information about identifying issues with adrenal health or to schedule an appointment, please reach out to us via our company website.
Tambri Radawi
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine just released a new guide detailing the role of adrenal health in thyroid function. Understanding the relationship between adrenal health and thyroid function can give clues if health complications arise – as this could be a disruption between these two bodily systems.
The adrenal glands are the gatekeepers of stress. Part of the endocrine system, the adrenal glands are responsible for producing the hormone cortisol which helps the human body manage stress. However, chronic stress can lead to imbalances in cortisol levels within the body and affect other bodily systems.
Additionally, within the human body, we have the Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Adrenal Axis (HPA). And this axis plays a huge role in regulating bodily functions which include hormone production and the human response to stress. Essentially, when a disruption occurs anywhere along this axis, this can have significant effects on thyroid gland function.
Poor adrenal health and chronic stress can further impact thyroid health. The symptoms of poor adrenal health include:
• Fatigue
• Difficulty Handling Stress
• Sleep Issues
• Low Energy Levels
• Brain Fog
• Cravings for Salty Foods
• Weight Fluctuations
• Mood Changes
• Digestive Issues
• Reduced Immune Function
• Low Blood Pressure
Keep in mind that from a functional medicine perspective, addressing poor adrenal health typically involves changing habits and lifestyle, stress management, targeted supplementation, and managing the gut microbiome.
In addition, when the adrenal gland begins affecting the thyroid, indications of this could manifest as a change in stress response, temperature intolerance, or cortisol rhythm disruptions. When these conditions present themselves, it’s time to check with a functional medicine provider to assess the condition and choose the best path forward to greater adrenal and thyroid health.
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine in Johnson City, Tennessee is a leading functional healthcare organization dedicated to providing comprehensive and personalized care for patients with thyroid or adrenal health issues. At Tri-Cities, we offer a range of services, including diagnostic assessments, integrative therapies, and individualized treatment plans.
Our team of experienced healthcare professionals is committed to improving the lives of our patients by addressing the underlying causes of their health challenges such as adrenal health and thyroid function. For more information about identifying issues with adrenal health or to schedule an appointment, please reach out to us via our company website.
Tambri Radawi
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine
+1 423-217-4158
email us here