Inherent Risks Launches Ukraine Medical and Crisis Response Membership
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global risk advisory Inherent Risks has launched an affordable and agile Medical Evacuation and Crisis Response Membership enabling individuals and groups to safely (re)enter Ukraine, and (re)establish operations, with peace of mind.
As a fully indemnified duty of care product, Ukraine Response is backed by ‘A’ Rated Capacity from Lloyd’s of London and Company Market insurers, and through the agility of licensing can offer Membership to all nationalities (subject to individual sanctions checks).
Its Medical Response Membership offers $250,000 USD of medical services, including bill payment for medical treatment in Ukraine, medical evacuation from Ukraine, and repatriation home; at a cost of just $39 USD per person, per day.
While Crisis Response Membership offers $150,000 USD of crisis services in the event of a credible security incident or threat against an individual or organisation, for $19 USD per person, per day.
Inherent Risks has had a continued presence in Ukraine since February 2022, providing risk advisory, intelligence, medical evacuation and crisis response services to insurance companies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), global media agencies, war crimes investigators, HNWIs, visiting dignitaries; and on behalf of international assistance companies.
Dan Kaine, Head of Risk & Crisis Advisory said: “From our extensive experience providing essential services to literally thousands of staff and volunteers from global organisations traveling into, and around Ukraine, it became apparent that a more affordable and agile medical and crisis response option was needed.”
Most organisations have an annual, global insurance policy in place, but for many wanting to work in Ukraine, they are told time and again that their policy is not valid in a war zone. Other insurance options on-the-market for short trips are expensive, laborious and require a broker. Not to mention that a majority of them are ‘self-rescue’ policies, and some even include a war exclusion.
Kaine added, “For us, this was unacceptable. Working with brokers, underwriters and compliance specialists, we have developed a solution that is fit for purpose, with a tried and tested in-country response capability, which can be easily purchased online without a broker, day or night, with the flexibility to extend travel online for as little as one day; even if you are already in Ukraine.”
Ukraine Response comes embedded with a suite of essential travel risk management tools, including a pre-travel safety brief, itinerary tracking and check-in, incident alerts, 24/7 medical and security advice and support, as well as a Risk Map which was also developed by Inherent Risks to identify risk zones in Ukraine where travel is permitted under Membership.
In addition to Medical and Crisis Membership, Ukraine Response has made it simple to purchase Personal Accident cover online as an add-on which provides a $100,000 lump sum payment in the event of death or permanent disability caused by an accident, and in addition can also facilitate a Kidnap and Ransom insurance quote.
Learn more by visiting www.UkraineResponse.com.
Media Relations
Inherent Risks
support@inherentrisks.com