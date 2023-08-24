Goosehead Insurance Introduces an Agency Launch Program to Champion Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Through education and hands-on experience, entrepreneurs will gain the skills necessary to operate a thriving Goosehead Insurance agency

WESTLAKE, Texas, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. ,(NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing, independent personal lines insurance agency, announces the kickoff of its Agency Launch Program, an accelerated path geared toward recent college graduates interested in building the skills needed to own their own Goosehead Insurance franchise. Through professional development and networking opportunities, hands-on sales experience and coaching, and valuable mentorships, graduates of the Agency Launch Program should be equipped with the skills to start and build their own successful Goosehead Insurance agency.



The $390 billion personal lines insurance market continues to consistently grow. The market demand for home and auto insurance remains stable through both strong and weak economic cycles. Mark E. Jones, Goosehead’s co-founder and CEO frequently points out, “If you live somewhere or drive something, you need the product we sell.” Owning a Goosehead Agency provides an exciting opportunity for ambitious individuals with an entrepreneurial mindset who want a career path with unlimited upside. Goosehead's unique model offers many advantages for individuals looking to focus on growing a fast-paced sales team without the distraction of back-office operations such as service or commission accounting. Agency owners can prosper as entrepreneurs because of low start-up costs, a broad selection of products to offer clients, industry leading technology, proprietary business development data bases and tools and turn-key management of most back office non-revenue-generating work.

Goosehead is widely considered the gold standard for building a highly productive and profitable insurance agency. The company has developed a proprietary business model and has grown organically from its inception 20 years ago to nearly $3 billion in expected premium this year.

The Agency Launch Program is designed to give agents a head start at operating their own Goosehead Insurance agency. Participants begin in a corporate sales role to learn the fundamentals of the Goosehead Insurance business model, before honing in on agency-building training. Through the program, participants will:

Learn the Goosehead business model, which has produced industry-leading productivity levels and profitability.

Gain hands-on experience and learn best practices to guide clients through the insurance selection process.

Learn to build a book of business through prospecting, networking and client relationship management.

Be mentored by Goosehead Insurance executives on a wide range of topics, including how to prepare financially for a franchise launch, making the transition from corporate agent to franchise owner, and optimizing your growth strategy on the path to building a large scale insurance agency.

Connect with agency owners who can mentor participants on best practices and opportunities.



“To build a successful agency at Goosehead, one of the most important skills is the ability to develop a network of real estate professionals who refer clients to them, and then recruiting agents who can do the same,” said Brian Pattillo, Vice President of Corporate Sales. “Our Agency Launch Program provides extensive training to equip agents with both skillsets.”

Goosehead Insurance has approximately 2,300 corporate and franchise agents and a diverse array of corporate and franchise locations nationwide. Voted #1 Best of the Best Franchise in the Insurance Category by Entrepreneur, the company has a 90 Net Promoter Score and an industry-leading 88% customer retention due to its choice model and unique client experience delivered by its differentiated service team. For more information on how you can participate in Goosehead’s Agency Launch Program, please visit https://www.goosehead.com/careers/agency-launch-program/.

About Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States. Written premiums in the second quarter of 2023 grew by 36%, with total written premiums placed for the year expected to be between $2.87 billion and $2.99 billion. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 150 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit goosehead.com or goosehead.com/become-a-franchisee.

