Donna Johnson appointed CMO for Cradlepoint and Head of Marketing for Ericsson’s Business Area Enterprise Wireless Solutions

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, today announced the appointment of Donna Johnson as chief marketing officer (CMO) and head of marketing for Ericsson’s Business Area Enterprise Wireless Solutions. She succeeds Todd Krautkremer, who is retiring after nearly 8 years at Cradlepoint and will remain CMO Emeritus & internal consultant until December 31, 2023.



In the position, Donna will oversee the global marketing strategy and execution of Cradlepoint and Ericsson’s Business Area Enterprise Wireless Solutions. Her proven track record and innovative approach as Cradlepoint’s senior vice president of marketing will drive the continued growth and success of the company in delivering cutting-edge enterprise wireless networking solutions across the globe. She will report directly to George Mulhern, Cradlepoint’s CEO and chairman of the board.

“Cradlepoint has seen significant growth and traction for its Wireless WAN and 5G solutions over the past several years,” said George Mulhern, CEO of Cradlepoint and Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Enterprise Wireless Solutions at Ericsson. “Donna’s experience and expertise in product marketing and go-to market is exactly what we need right now. As Cradlepoint expands its portfolio to include security and private cellular solutions, I’m confident that Donna and her team will continue to drive success for Cradlepoint and Ericsson in the 5G enterprise market.”

“Cradlepoint’s vision for enterprise 5G is leading the industry and ensuring seamless connectivity for business entities and the public sector worldwide,” said Donna Johnson, CMO of Cradlepoint and Ericsson’s Head of Enterprise Wireless Solutions Marketing. “It’s an exciting time to take on this role as Cradlepoint is creating an innovative suite of networking and security solutions to support the secure 5G enterprise, expanding the use of 5G within enterprises and integrating more closely with Ericsson’s enterprise strategy.”

Johnson has held various positions in engineering management, product management and product marketing at companies including Talari Networks, Aligo, and Dorado Software. Prior to joining Cradlepoint, Johnson was director of product marketing for NetScaler SD-WAN with Citrix. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Texas A&M University.