Foreign Minister appreciates Komeito’s contributions to Việt Nam - Japan ties

VIETNAM, August 24 - HÀ NỘI – Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn met Chief Representative of Japan’s Komeito party Yamaguchi Natsuo in Hà Nội on August 23.

Welcoming Yamaguchi’s visit to Việt Nam amid the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties, Sơn appreciated his guest's and Komeito’s contributions to the Việt Nam - Japan relations.

He noted with satisfaction the sound, fast, and comprehensive bilateral connections with high political trust, affirming that Việt Nam always views Japan as a trustworthy and long-term partner of leading importance and supports Japan to bring into play its role in the region and the world.

The minister called on Yamaguchi and Komeito to continue supporting the elevation of the countries’ extensive strategic partnership to a new height; further strengthen political trust through all-level mutual visits, especially in 2023 when the diplomatic ties turn 50; and step up cooperation and exchanges between Komeito and the Communist Party of Việt Nam, along with between the countries’ parliamentarians, particularly young and female ones.

He also asked Japan to keep assisting Việt Nam in promoting industrialisation and modernisation, building an independent and self-reliant economy, and creating breakthroughs in infrastructure development; consider visa procedure simplification and then exemption for Vietnamese citizens; and provide more favourable conditions for Vietnamese people to work in the country.

The two countries should also enhance collaboration in tourism, people-to-people exchanges, and manpower training, the host official added.

Yamaguchi said he is impressed with Việt Nam’s socio-economic development attainments, and that Japan highly values the Southeast Asian nation’s role and stature in the region and the world.

He affirmed that he will continue helping promote Japan’s cooperation with and assistance for Việt Nam to develop and intensify bilateral relations across the board, particularly in increasing all-level mutual visits, boosting locality-to-locality partnerships, and improving Việt Nam’s capacity of maritime law enforcement and natural disaster and piracy response.

Speaking highly of the contributions by the 500,000 Vietnamese people in Japan, the Komeito leader noted his party always advocates the provision of more favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live, study, and work in Japan.

At the meeting, the two sides also discussed the international and regional situations along with other issues of common concern, including East Sea issues. VNS