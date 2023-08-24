MINISTERS OF MRD & COMMERCE PAY COURTESY CALL ON PREMIER VEO

Government Ministers of the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) Hon. Duddley Kopu and the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Labour and Immigration (MCILI) Hon. Fredrick Kologeto today paid a courtesy visit to the Honourable Premier of Western Province Billy Veo at his office in Gizo.

The ministers were accompanied by MRD Deputy Secretary Technical, Hugo Hebala and Ministry of Finance & Treasury (MoFT) Deputy Secretary Fiscal, Coswal Nelson and the MPA for Ward 7, Honourable Rence Sore.

The meeting was a success as both sides conversed on their government ministries distinct approaches and mechanisms to deliver basic services to our rural people.

They also used the opportunity and discussed pertinent issues and challenges that the country continues to face with heavy emphasis on youth and social issues as they contemplate on ways government institutions and partners should explore collaboratively towards addressing them.

Speaking during the meeting, Minister for Rural Development Hon. Kopu thanked Premier Veo for welcoming the team to his office and informed the premier that their presence in the province is to attend the official opening of the Parakasi Police Station at Vonunu in South Vella La Vella Constituency which is set for tomorrow (25 August).

Minister Kopu also used the opportunity and updated Premier Veo on the reforms that his ministry is undertaking especially with the Constituency Development Fund Bill 2023 that is currently drafted by Attorney General’s Office.

He said the Act once passed in Parliament will pave the way for improving the Governance of CDF and its delivery mechanisms.

Premier Veo acknowledged the presence of the government’s delegation and said that his executive is a consultative government and is always keen to consult on issues of best interest to his people and the country as a whole.

He also recognized the energy and efforts of MRD under the leadership of Minister Kopu and his Permanent Secretary Dr Samson Viulu and staff to ensure the draft CDF Bill is progressed thus far to improve the delivery of the CDF programme.

The Premier also acknowledged Minister Kologeto for his vision by utilizing CDF in communal projects that can benefit everyone and ensuring South Vella La Vella continue to pursue its development pathway for the betterment of not only South Vella La Vella people but for the betterment of the Province.

Meanwhile, Minister Kologeto acknowledged sentiments raised by Premier Veo and said that partnership is the only way forward and such meeting as this is a demonstration that we have start-off on the right footing, to work together and discuss important issues that is of interest and importance to our people and the government.

“Issues highlighted during our discussions are important issues that the national government is also looking at and it is important that both sides (provincial and national government) come together to align their policies and dialogue on a way forward,” Hon. Koloketo emphasized.

At the same time, MRD Minister Honourable Kopu thanked Premier Veo for his time and for humbling himself to meet with Hon. Kologeto and delegation.

– MRD Press