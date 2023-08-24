Rapidly Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Garbage Bags in the United States Fuels Steady 3.2% CAGR Growth, Projected to Attain US$ 2.5 Billion by 2033

The report published by Future Market Insights offers a comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the US garbage bags market. It provides detailed segmentation, presenting valuable information on both the revenue and shipment market size, as well as forecast data up to 2033. The report also highlights the driving factors behind the market's growth and offers a ten-year forecast. Overall, this report is valuable for businesses and stakeholders seeking a thorough understanding of the US garbage bags market

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The garbage bags market in the United States is estimated to propel at 3.2% CAGR during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. Market valuation is likely to skyrocket from US$ 1.9 billion in 2023 to US$ 2.5 billion by 2033. The market stood at US$ 1.8 billion in 2022 and is likely to surpass Y-o-Y growth of 2.4% by 2023 end.



The market in the United States is expanding due to the rising usage of recycled plastic garbage bags. More ecologically concerned consumers are seeking sustainable and eco-friendly goods, including waste bags.

This prompted the creation of recyclable garbage bags that would satisfy the rising need for readily disposable and environmentally friendly solutions. Several companies are engaged in the production of sustainable and eco-friendly bags.

For instance, Hefty offers a range of garbage bags made with 20% recycled materials. These bags are created with the dependable Hefty Ultra Strong construction and are intended for use in the kitchen.

Reynolds introduce garbage bags that are made from 50% recycled plastic. They are an environmentally beneficial substitute for conventional plastic bags since they can be readily composted and disposed of.

In the United States, Glad is a well-known brand of garbage bags. Glad offers a selection of eco-friendly trash bags manufactured from recycled materials. These bags are made with robust, long-lasting materials that are also safe for the environment.

When it comes to garbage bags, smells are the most common consumer complaint. Several consumers are seeking a way to cover up bad scents. In order to address this issue, scented garbage bags contain scented particles within the plastic that makes up the bag itself.

A handful of bags even employ dual-action technology, which includes both scented and odor-absorbing carbon particles within the bag's lining.

Perfumed kitchen garbage bags are also practical for daily usage. Like conventional plastic garbage bags, numerous scented garbage bags are sturdy and long-lasting. They might be disposed of in a way that is highly friendly to the environment.

Hospitals produce a lot of medical waste, which must be appropriately disposed of. This waste is gathered and transported to the proper disposal location using garbage bags. The need for waste bags in the healthcare sector is anticipated to rise.

Food waste from restaurants has to be properly disposed of because it is produced in big quantities, due to the rising frequency of restaurants and other food service businesses in the United Sates. The need for garbage bags in the food service sector is anticipated to rise.

Biodegradable plastics help reduce dependency on fossil fuels during the manufacture of plastic garbage bags. Biodegradable plastic garbage bags are made up of domestic biomass materials. It reduces dependency on oil and provide a domestic solution to plastic resin or film manufacturers. They might be reused more frequently and are simpler to recycle.

Growing consumer pressure, laws such as the plastic bag ban and attempts to combat global warming are projected to further drive market growth. About half as much energy is needed to produce biodegradable plastic bags as it does non-biodegradable ones.

Environmentally concerned customers are prepared to pay more for eco-friendly and sustainable garbage bags. For instance, the use of plant-based materials, such as cornstarch and potato starch, is gaining popularity due to increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable solutions.

Key Takeaways of Garbage Bags Market

The United States garbage bags market is set to register a total of US$ 2553 million by 2033.

Demand for garbage bags in the United States is likely to soar at 3.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on material, polyethylene segment is set to witness at US$ 1,618.6 million by 2033.

By end-use, commercial segment is likely to exhibit 2.7% CAGR during the projection period.

In terms of sales channel, manufacturer/direct sales division is likely to soar at 4.2% CAGR over the forecast period.





“Rising demand for recyclable and sustainable garbage bags to drive growth in the United States. Key manufacturers are partnering with distributors in other countries to broaden their customer base” - says a lead FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape:

Manufacturers aims to differentiate their garbage bags from competitors by offering unique features. It includes odor control, leak resistance, eco-friendly options, and strong material. They are also investing in creating recognizable brands, attractive packaging, and effective marketing campaigns to enhance their product visibility and appeal.

Key Companies Profiled:

Berry Global Inc Harwal Group of Companies (Cosmoplast) Clorox Company Simpac Impex P Ltd Reynolds Consumer Group Novolex American Plastic Co. International Plastics Inc. Poly-America LP Four Star Plastics Inteplast Group Corporation





Recent development:

In April 2022, Microban International & Berry Global are excited to announce a collaboration to deliver a range of Color Scents® flavored garbage bags featuring antimicrobial technology at Walmart stores.

Garbage Bags Market Report

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the United States garbage bags, analysing historical demand from 2017 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals growth projections on the United States. Garbage bags market by material (polyethylene, polypropylene bioplastics and others), product (scented, and non- scented), capacity (up to 30 litres, 30 to 90 litres, 90 to 150 litres, and above 150 litres), type (sustainable, and conventional), sales channel (manufacturer/direct sales, retail sales, and e-commerce), and end use (commercial, residential, and industrial).

United States Garbage Bags Market Segmentation

By Material:

Polyethylene Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) High-density polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Bioplastics

Others



By Product:

Scented

Non- Scented

By Capacity:

Up to 30 Liters

30 to 90 Litres

90 to 150 Litres

Above 150 Litres

By Type:

Sustainable

Conventional

By Sales Channel:

Manufacturer/Direct Sales

Retail Sales Hypermarket & Supermarket Convenience Stores Specialty Stores

E-Commerce

By End Use:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial





By Sub-region:

Northeast

Southwest

West

Southeast

Midwest





