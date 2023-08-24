AMD Showcases How Innovation and Partnerships Advance Corporate Responsibility

Energy-efficient, high-performance AMD products and deep collaborations help solve the most important global challenges

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today released its annual Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report, detailing progress toward goals spanning environmental sustainability; digital impact; supply chain responsibility; and diversity, belonging and inclusion. For 28 years AMD has reported on its CR programs and initiatives, and this is the company’s first report incorporating environmental and social data from recent acquisitions.



“At AMD, Corporate Responsibility is an integral part of our business strategy, culture and the relationships we foster with our customers and partners,” said Susan Moore, corporate vice president of Corporate Responsibility and International Government Affairs at AMD and president of the AMD Foundation. “Together with our employees, partners and customers, we are focused on responsibly designing and delivering high-performance and adaptive computing solutions for a more connected, sustainable and inclusive world.”

AMD conducted a new environmental, social and governance (ESG) materiality assessment1 in 2023 to determine its most important issues in corporate responsibility based on their potential impact on the business and the potential impact the business has on society and the environment, known as “double materiality.” The assessment reaffirmed existing focus areas, including topics such as product energy efficiency; diversity, belonging and inclusion; responsible sourcing; and human rights in the supply chain. Responsible artificial intelligence (AI) and product use emerged as new issues with high impact on both AMD and society. AI is an immense opportunity that comes with unique challenges, and AMD is committed to working with the industry to innovate and deploy AI for good while reducing risks.

Key highlights from this year’s report include:

Accelerating sustainable computing : Semiconductors have an important role to play in the global response to the climate crisis, powering critical research and enabling more energy-efficient devices. As the demand for compute-intensive workloads like AI and high performance computing (HPC) accelerates, processor energy consumption is of critical importance. AMD prioritizes innovations that improve both performance and environmental sustainability through its goal to deliver 30x energy efficiency improvement in processors and accelerators for AI-training and HPC by 2025. 2 For 2023, AMD is on track toward achieving 13.5x improvement from the 2020 base year using a configuration of four AMD Instinct™ MI300A APUs launching later this year. 3

: Semiconductors have an important role to play in the global response to the climate crisis, powering critical research and enabling more energy-efficient devices. As the demand for compute-intensive workloads like AI and high performance computing (HPC) accelerates, processor energy consumption is of critical importance. AMD prioritizes innovations that improve both performance and environmental sustainability through its goal to deliver 30x energy efficiency improvement in processors and accelerators for AI-training and HPC by 2025. For 2023, AMD is on track toward achieving 13.5x improvement from the 2020 base year using a configuration of four AMD Instinct™ MI300A APUs launching later this year. Addressing greenhouse gas emissions : AMD also aims to address climate change by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its operations and collaborating with direct manufacturing suppliers and customers. In 2022, AMD achieved a 19% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions compared to 2020. 4 Aligned with AMD goals, 70% of the company’s direct manufacturing suppliers 5 have public greenhouse gas emissions targets and 68% sourced renewable energy in 2022. 6 AMD was again recognized as a CDP Supplier Engagement Leader for related goals and governance, landing in the top 8% of respondents.

: AMD also aims to address climate change by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its operations and collaborating with direct manufacturing suppliers and customers. In 2022, AMD achieved a 19% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions compared to 2020. Aligned with AMD goals, 70% of the company’s direct manufacturing suppliers have public greenhouse gas emissions targets and 68% sourced renewable energy in 2022. AMD was again recognized as a CDP Supplier Engagement Leader for related goals and governance, landing in the top 8% of respondents. Partnering across the value chain : AMD works with suppliers, partners and peers to address environmental sustainability and human rights issues across the semiconductor value chain as a founding member of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium and Responsible Business Alliance’s Senior Environmental Advisory Taskforce. In 2023, AMD also completed its first Human Rights Saliency Assessment to enhance its human rights strategy.

: AMD works with suppliers, partners and peers to address environmental sustainability and human rights issues across the semiconductor value chain as a founding member of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium and Responsible Business Alliance’s Senior Environmental Advisory Taskforce. In 2023, AMD also completed its first Human Rights Saliency Assessment to enhance its human rights strategy. Advancing representation and STEM education: AMD wants to go beyond representation to lead the fabless semiconductor industry in inclusion and developing underrepresented talent such as women in engineering roles. Importantly, retention of female engineers remains strong at the company, and 92% of global employees say AMD creates an environment where people of diverse backgrounds can succeed. AMD is also passionate about enabling the next generation of innovators and continues to invest in STEM education through partnerships with universities, K-12 educators and nonprofit organizations.

AMD prepared the 2022-23 Corporate Responsibility Report in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards (2021). In addition, the report includes climate-related disclosures included in the recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) as well as relevant disclosures in applicable Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards.

Learn More:

About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website , blog , LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter pages.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) such as the availability of AMD Instinct™ MI300A APUs; and AMD’s goal to deliver 30x energy efficiency improvement in processors and accelerators for AI-training and HPC by 2025, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond AMD's control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: Intel Corporation’s dominance of the microprocessor market and its aggressive business practices; global economic uncertainty; cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; market conditions of the industries in which AMD products are sold; loss of a significant customer; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on AMD’s business, financial condition and results of operations; competitive markets in which AMD’s products are sold; quarterly and seasonal sales patterns; AMD's ability to adequately protect its technology or other intellectual property; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; ability of third party manufacturers to manufacture AMD's products on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies; availability of essential equipment, materials, substrates or manufacturing processes; ability to achieve expected manufacturing yields for AMD’s products; AMD's ability to introduce products on a timely basis with expected features and performance levels; AMD's ability to generate revenue from its semi-custom SoC products; potential security vulnerabilities; potential security incidents including IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyber-attacks; potential difficulties in upgrading and operating AMD’s new enterprise resource planning system; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party intellectual property to design and introduce new products in a timely manner; AMD's reliance on third-party companies for design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software and other computer platform components; AMD's reliance on Microsoft and other software vendors' support to design and develop software to run on AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board partners; impact of modification or interruption of AMD’s internal business processes and information systems; compatibility of AMD’s products with some or all industry-standard software and hardware; costs related to defective products; efficiency of AMD's supply chain; AMD's ability to rely on third party supply-chain logistics functions; AMD’s ability to effectively control sales of its products on the gray market; impact of government actions and regulations such as export administration regulations, tariffs and trade protection measures; AMD’s ability to realize its deferred tax assets; potential tax liabilities; current and future claims and litigation; impact of environmental laws, conflict minerals-related provisions and other laws or regulations; impact of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or investments on AMD’s business and AMD’s ability to integrate acquired businesses; impact of any impairment of AMD’s tangible, definite-lived or indefinite-lived intangible assets, including goodwill, on AMD’s financial position and results of operation; restrictions imposed by agreements governing AMD’s notes, the guarantees of Xilinx’s notes and the revolving credit facility; AMD's indebtedness; AMD's ability to generate sufficient cash to meet its working capital requirements or generate sufficient revenue and operating cash flow to make all of its planned R&D or strategic investments, as well as the impact of financial institution failure on AMD’s cash and cash equivalents; political, legal, economic risks and natural disasters; future impairments of technology license purchases; AMD’s ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and AMD’s stock price volatility. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

© 2023 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

1 We include certain disclosures, reports and information on various environmental, social and corporate responsibility-related matters on our website (collectively, our ‘ESG Materials’). Our ESG Materials may contain information that is significant; however, any significance should not be read as necessarily rising to the level of the definition of materiality used for the purposes of our compliance with the U.S. federal securities laws, even where we use the word ‘material’ or ‘materiality’ in our ESG Materials (including where we use it in connection with our materiality assessment) or in other materials issued in connection with the matters discussed in our ESG Materials. We have used definitions of materiality in the course of creating our ESG Materials and the goals and metrics discussed therein that do not coincide with or rise to the level of the definition of materiality used for the purposes of our compliance with the U.S. federal securities laws. Moreover, given the uncertainties, estimates and assumptions inherent in the matters discussed in our ESG Materials, and the timelines involved, materiality is inherently difficult to assess far in advance. In addition, given the inherent uncertainty of the estimates, assumptions and timelines associated with the matters discussed in our ESG Materials, we may not be able to anticipate in advance whether or the degree to which we will or will not be able to meet our plans, targets or goals.

2 Includes AMD high-performance CPU and GPU accelerators used for AI training and high-performance computing in a 4-Accelerator, CPU-hosted configuration. Goal calculations are based on performance scores as measured by standard performance metrics (HPC: Linpack DGEMM kernel FLOPS with 4k matrix size. AI training: lower precision training-focused floating-point math GEMM kernels such as FP16 or BF16 FLOPS operating on 4k matrices) divided by the rated power consumption of a representative accelerated compute node, including the CPU host + memory and 4 GPU accelerators.

3 EPYC-030a: Calculation includes 1) base case kWhr use projections in 2025 conducted with Koomey Analytics based on available research and data that includes segment specific projected 2025 deployment volumes and data center power utilization effectiveness (PUE) including GPU HPC and machine learning (ML) installations, and 2) AMD CPU and GPU node power consumptions incorporating segment-specific utilization (active vs. idle) percentages and multiplied by PUE to determine actual total energy use for calculation of the performance per Watt. 13.5x is calculated using the following formula: (base case HPC node kWhr use projection in 2025 * AMD 2023 perf/Watt improvement using DGEMM and TEC +Base case ML node kWhr use projection in 2025 *AMD 2023 perf/Watt improvement using ML math and TEC) /(2020 perf/Watt * Base case projected kWhr usage in 2025). For more information: www.amd.com/en/corporate-responsibility/data-center-sustainability.

4 Reported data includes Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions (base year 2020). Based on AMD calculations that are third-party verified (limited level assurance)

5 Manufacturing suppliers are suppliers that AMD buys from directly and that provide direct materials and/or manufacturing services to AMD.

6AMD calculations are third-party verified (limited level assurance) based on data supplied by our direct manufacturing suppliers which is not independently verified by AMD.

Contact:

Sarah Feller

AMD Communications

(512) 574-5583

sarah.feller@amd.com



Suresh Bhaskaran

AMD Investor Relations

(408) 749-2845

suresh.bhaskaran@amd.com



