In Situ Hybridization Market is Expected to Reach $2.8 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the in situ hybridization industry is poised for remarkable advancements, driven by ongoing breakthroughs in molecular biology, genomics, and diagnostics. As technological innovations continue to refine and streamline the process, in situ hybridization techniques will become even more versatile, sensitive, and accessible. This evolution will enable researchers and clinicians to gain unprecedented insights into cellular and tissue-level gene expression patterns with exceptional spatial resolution. From unraveling intricate developmental processes to revolutionizing cancer diagnostics and personalized medicine, the in situ hybridization industry's future holds the promise of deeper understanding and novel applications across various fields, ultimately paving the way for more precise and effective therapeutic interventions.

In Situ Hybridization market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.5 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $2.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. High-quality molecular diagnostic tests are already available in the in-situ hybridization market. The US FDA has launched more than 12 products from 2020 to October 2022, which is propelling the growth of the in-situ hybridization market.

In Situ Hybridization Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $1.5 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $2.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% Market Size Available for 2020–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Technology, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Emerging economies Key Market Drivers Rising incidence of genetic disorders and cancer

In Situ Hybridization market major players covered in the report, such as:

Abbott (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Merck KGaA (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (US)

BioView (Israel)

Agilent Technologies (US)

Biocare Medical (US)

Bio-Techne Corporation (US)

QIAGEN N.V. (Germany)

PerkinElmer (US)

Enzo Biochem (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Abnova Corporation (Taiwan)

BioGenex Laboratories (US)

OpGen US)

Bio SB (US)

GeneMed Biotechnologies (US)

Abcam plc. (UK)

Creative Bioarray (US)

BioCat GmbH (Spain)

ZytoVision (Germany)

NeoGenomics Laboratories (US)

Oxford Gene Technology (UK)

and Among Others

This report categorizes the in situ hybridization market into the following segments:

In situ hybridization Market, by Product

Consumables Kits & Reagents Probes Accessories

Instruments

Software

In situ hybridization Market, by Technology

FISH DNA FISH RNA FISH PNA FISH

CISH

In situ hybridization Market, by Application

Cancer Diagnostics

Cytology

Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Neuroscience

Immunology

In situ hybridization Market, by End User

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

CROs

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

In situ hybridization Market, by Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

The key stakeholders in the In Situ Hybridization market include:

Research Institutions and Universities: Academic institutions play a vital role in advancing the field of in situ hybridization by conducting fundamental research, developing new techniques, and training the next generation of scientists.

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies: These companies leverage in situ hybridization techniques for drug discovery, target validation, and biomarker identification. They drive innovation by developing advanced probes, kits, and automated systems for in situ hybridization.

Diagnostic Laboratories: In situ hybridization has significant applications in clinical diagnostics, particularly in cancer diagnosis and determining genetic disorders. Diagnostic labs use these techniques to analyze patient samples and provide accurate disease assessments.

Hospitals and Clinics: Medical professionals utilize in situ hybridization to guide treatment decisions and monitor disease progression, especially in oncology and pathology departments.

Molecular Biologists and Researchers: Scientists across various disciplines employ in situ hybridization to investigate gene expression patterns, study cellular processes, and unravel intricate biological mechanisms.

Government Agencies and Regulatory Bodies: Regulatory agencies oversee the quality and safety of in situ hybridization products, ensuring that they meet established standards for accuracy and reliability.

Technological Solution Providers: Companies that offer imaging equipment, software, and automation solutions enable efficient and high-throughput in situ hybridization experiments, contributing to the growth of the industry.

Investors and Venture Capitalists: Financial stakeholders provide crucial funding for research, development, and commercialization of new in situ hybridization technologies, driving innovation and market expansion.

Professional Organizations and Associations: Groups like the International Society for Molecular Morphology (ISMM) and the American Society for Investigative Pathology (ASIP) facilitate networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among professionals in the in situ hybridization field.

Patients and Healthcare Consumers: In situ hybridization's diagnostic applications directly impact patient care, as accurate disease detection and characterization lead to more informed treatment decisions and improved health outcomes.

Educational and Outreach Organizations: These entities work to raise awareness about the importance of in situ hybridization in both research and clinical settings, fostering understanding and engagement within the broader community.

Ethical and Regulatory Committees: These committees ensure that the use of in situ hybridization techniques adheres to ethical standards and guidelines, particularly in research involving human samples or sensitive genetic information.

Recent Developments:

In 2022, RNAscope ISH Detection Kit manufactured by Bio-Techne received CE-IVD approval for the BOND-III platform (Leica Biosystems).

In 2021, Applied Spectral Imaging (ASI) and KromaTiD, Inc. entered a strategic commercial partnership granting ASI worldwide rights to market KromaTiD’s proprietary Pinpoint FISH (PPF) probes and assay services.

In 2020, Creative Bioarray introduced an advanced FISH probe to detect the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of In Situ Hybridization Market:

Question 1. Who are the key players in the in-situ hybridization market?

Answer: Key players in the in situ hybridization market include Abbott (US), Abcam (UK), Abnova Corporation (Taiwan), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Bio SB Inc. (US), Biocare Medical, LLC (US), BioCat GmbH (Germany), BioGenex Laboratories (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), BioView (Israel), Creative Bioarray (US), Danaher (US), Enzo Biochem (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), GeneMed Biotechnologies Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), NeoGenomics Laboratories (US), OpGen (US), Oxford Gene Technology (UK), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and ZytoVision GmbH (Germany).

Question 2: Which product type segment dominates in the in situ hybridization market?

Answer: In 2021, the ISH consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the in situ hybridization market. Robust funding by private and government authorities in cancer research is set to boost the adoption of ISH products. In addition, advent of novel technologies employed in tissue diagnostic protocols and IVD applications is expected to further drive the segment growth through the forecast period.

Question 3: Which application segment of the global in situ hybridization market is expected to witness lucrative growth?

Answer: Based on application, the ISH market is broadly segmented into cancer diagnostics, cytology, infectious disease diagnostics, neuroscience, and immunology. The cancer diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2021. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high demand for FISH in detecting cellular and genetic markers in cancers such as HER2, ALK, and ROS.

Question 4: What is the market size for in situ hybridization market?

Answer: The global in situ hybridization market is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2027 from USD 1.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the in situ hybridization market based on product, technology, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (such as drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities and trends)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall in situ hybridization market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, and R&D activities in the in situ hybridization market.

