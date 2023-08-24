Global Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market Size Poised to Grow At 6.99% CAGR, Surpassing $14.2 Billion by 2030

[224 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 8.27 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 14.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 6.99% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are British Chlorophyll, Global Essence, Fengming Chlorophyll Co. Ltd, Knowde, Hansen, Natural Health Products (INT) Ltd, Merck Group (Sigma-Aldrich), Sensient Colors, Pioneer Herbals, Xi an Sost Biotech Co. Ltd, and others.

New York, NY, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market By Component (Packaging Accessories, Packaging Films, Secondary Containers, And Lidding Materials), By Product Type (Carded And Clamshell), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 8.27 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 14.2 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.99% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging? How big is the Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Industry?

Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Report Coverage & Overview:

Pharmaceutical blister packaging is a pre-formed plastic packaging method widely employed in the pharmaceutical industry. This packaging style is utilized to encase unit-dose forms such as tablets, capsules, and lozenges. It effectively enhances the shelf life of medicines by imparting a protective barrier to the enclosed contents. Across many regions globally, especially in areas where re-packaging or pharmacy dispensing is infrequent, blister packaging takes precedence as the primary medication packaging approach. Nonetheless, in the United States, its primary usage revolves around storing physician samples and over-the-counter (OTC) products.

Blister packaging has demonstrated its effectiveness in thwarting tampering attempts. Retrieving a tablet necessitates pushing it out from the individually sealed foil, ensuring security. Additionally, it aids in monitoring medication adherence, addressing an aspect often overlooked when pills are stored in refill bottles. Beyond its fundamental benefits, pharmaceutical blister packaging offers cost-effectiveness, streamlined high-volume production, enhanced product visibility, and the option for varied packet colors that can influence brand recognition. While the global pharmaceutical blister packaging market is poised for steady growth during the forecast period, it also faces certain challenges.

Global Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market: Growth Dynamics

Escalating medicine consumption as a catalyst for market expansion

The primary impetus propelling the global pharmaceutical blister packaging market forward is the surging consumption of medicines on a global scale. This surge is a direct outcome of the mounting instances of patients grappling with a diverse range of medical conditions, spanning from mild afflictions to severe diseases, including rare disorders. For instance, individuals managing diabetes are often required to regularly take medication to control their condition. A recent study indicates that over 88% of individuals diagnosed with diabetes in the United States rely on some form of oral medication. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) asserts that nearly 1 in every 10 individuals grapples with diabetes. Moreover, the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has led to a substantial increase in individuals falling ill due to compromised immunity. This has rendered the general populace more susceptible to respiratory ailments, though further comprehensive studies are essential to confirm the relationship between COVID-19 infection and reduced immunity levels.

Expanding access to medical care, driven by increased investments in the healthcare sector, coupled with heightened awareness about the availability of generic medications in developing nations, has also stoked demand for tablets. Consequently, a growing number of pharmaceutical companies are turning to blister packaging to meet this escalating consumer demand. According to the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 46.7% of adults aged 20 to 59 years are currently using some form of prescribed medication. Another pivotal aspect propelling the demand for medicines is the burgeoning geriatric population, which is particularly susceptible to a myriad of age-related conditions such as hypertension and bodily discomfort. The American Heart Association (AHA) approximates that the likelihood of developing high blood pressure between the ages of 20 and 85 ranges from 69% to 86%.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 8.27 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 14.2 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.99% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Honeywell International Inc., Bemis Company Inc., ACG Pharmapack Pvt. Ltd., The Dow Company, Display Pack, Sonoco Products Company, Bilcare Research Inc., West Rock Company, and Rohrer Corporation. Key Segment By Component, Product Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global pharmaceutical blister packaging market is segmented based on component, type, and region.

Based on component, The global market encompasses several key segments, including packaging accessories, packaging films, secondary containers, and lidding materials. In the year 2022, the pharmaceutical blister packaging industry saw the packaging films segment take the lead. This segment holds immense significance within the broader context of blister packaging. Typically composed of materials like polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) or polyvinyl chloride (PVC) , packaging films take the shape of cavities that securely hold the medication. Conversely, lidding materials constitute the uppermost layer of each cavity, with aluminum foil being the prevailing choice due to its ease of breaking under minimal pressure. As we look ahead, the global plastic healthcare packaging market is predicted to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) exceeding 5% over the forecast period.

Based on product type, Within the pharmaceutical blister packaging realm, there are two prominent segments: carded and clamshell packaging. Throughout 2022, the carded segment experienced remarkable expansion, and this trend is projected to persist. This growth is propelled by the segment's exceptional functional characteristics, including safety, utility, and adaptability. The segment is foreseen to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.82% by 2030, attributed to its ability to safeguard the structural integrity of the enclosed product.

The global Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Packaging Accessories

Packaging Films

Secondary Containers

Lidding Materials

By Product Type

Carded

Clamshell

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging market include -

Honeywell International Inc.

Bemis Company Inc.

ACG Pharmapack Pvt. Ltd.

The Dow Company

Display Pack

Sonoco Products Company

Bilcare Research Inc.

West Rock Company

Rohrer Corporation

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global pharmaceutical blister packaging market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.99% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global pharmaceutical blister packaging market size was valued at around USD 8.27 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 14.2 billion, by 2030.

The pharmaceutical blister packaging market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand for sustainable packaging

Based on component segmentation, packaging films were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on product type segmentation, carded was the leading type in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Industry?

What segments does the Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Component, Product Type, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Anticipating Prime Growth in North America

In the forthcoming forecast period, North America is poised to take the lead in propelling the global pharmaceutical blister packaging market forward, primarily attributed to the escalating sales of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs in the United States and Canada. According to data from the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, the average American household spends approximately USD 338 annually on OTC medications. Moreover, a higher proportion of the populace in these nations have ready access to essential healthcare services, thereby fostering the overall market for medicinal drugs. Notably, the United States harbors some of the world's largest pharmaceutical corporations, including Pfizer and Moderna, which hold patent rights over several top-selling medications on a global scale.

In Europe, a vital player within the global market, the robust medical infrastructure and a burgeoning rate of drug development, coupled with an increasing emphasis on the utilization of recyclable materials for blister packaging in the regional pharmaceutical sector—currently valued at over USD 296 billion—contribute to its significance. The rising elderly population and the growing pool of patients further lend potential to regional growth.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market: Opportunities

Anticipating Enhanced Growth Prospects in the Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Industry

The pharmaceutical blister packaging sector is poised for a surge in growth opportunities, driven by the increasing innovative endeavors undertaken by industry participants to cultivate and endorse the usage of environmentally-friendly materials as alternatives to plastic for blister packaging. A prime example can be seen in the actions of prominent industry player Amcor, who announced their pioneering recyclable packaging solution named AmSky in April 2021. This groundbreaking product, constructed from recyclable polyethylene (PE), is set to debut in the commercial market by the second half of 2022. Notably, AmSky garnered recognition in 2022 by receiving the Recyclable Packaging award at Packaging Europe's 2022 Sustainability Awards. Further contributing to this momentum, TekniPlex launched the world's inaugural recyclable and entirely transparent mid-barrier blister packaging in October 2022.

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

