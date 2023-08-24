Oomnitza Recognized by Leading Analyst Firm in Market Guide for Hardware Asset Management

Oomnitza’s inclusion in three recent Gartner Market Guides and six Hype Cycle™, we believe, underscores the need for enterprises to manage their technology infrastructure across all life cycle stages

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oomnitza , the leading provider of Enterprise Technology Management (ETM) solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the August 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Hardware Asset Management (HAM) Tools.



According to Gartner1:

“Hardware asset management is needed within a technology asset management (TAM) strategy to oversee hardware life cycles, optimize costs and reduce risk.”

“Most Gartner clients do not have a complete HAM life cycle process that tracks location and status from procurement through disposal, and physical inventories are rarely completed beyond physical IT touchpoints.”

“Violations of regulations, such as HIPAA and PCI, and fixed asset tax audits are driving fines and audit expenses.” … “The costs to support audits and maintain compliance are driving efforts to get hardware asset management under control.”

“Initiatives such as moving on-premises workloads to the cloud, mitigating cyber risk, cost optimization, sustainable IT and reducing technical debt are renewing interest in HAM.”

IT leaders and their staff can obtain the full report at https://www.oomnitza.com/resources/gartner-market-guide-hardware-asset-management/.

“We are honored that our asset lifecycle management capabilities have been acknowledged in the Gartner report on Hardware Asset Management,” said Arthur Lozinski, CEO and co-founder of Oomnitza. “Modern asset management is more than just tracking assets for inventory and accounting. It is about managing asset life cycles from purchase through EOL, automating technology management workflows, satisfying internal and external audit requirements, and having the right information to make sound business decisions.”

Oomnitza was also recently recognized in the Gartner “Market Guide for SaaS Management Platforms” and the inaugural “Market Guide for Digital Platform Conductor (DPC) Tools.”

In our view, inclusion in these Market Guides across traditionally distinct technology silos demonstrate that, as enterprise IT evolves, so must enterprise technology management practices - leveraging a coordinated approach for visibility, asset lifecycle management and process automation across hardware, software/SaaS and cloud technologies.

According to the Market Guide for SaaS Management Platforms2:

“SaaS spend continues to grow by 15-20% annually, as organizations maintain an average of over 125 different SaaS applications totaling $1,040 per employee annually.”

“Managing multi-SaaS environments with disparate consoles results in sprawl, lack of control and overspending.”

“Through 2027, organizations that fail to centrally manage SaaS life cycles will remain five times more susceptible to a cyber incident or data loss due to misconfiguration.”

“Through 2027, organizations that fail to attain centralized visibility and coordinate SaaS life cycles will overspend on SaaS by at least 25% due to incorrect and unnecessary entitlements and not rationalizing overlapping tools and instances.”

Oomnitza’s Enterprise Technology Management solution not only provides visibility and asset lifecycle management for hardware, software/SaaS and cloud, it also connects with and orchestrates across disparate tools and systems to automate workflows and coordinate IT operations, regardless of technology.

Gartner describes this emerging IT management and orchestration business requirement in its inaugural Market Guide for Digital Platform Conductor Tools, which identifies Oomnitza as a Representative Vendor.

According to Gartner, “Digital platform conductor tools coordinate hybrid digital infrastructure management tools used to plan, implement, operate and monitor underpinning technology and services for applications and digital products.” … “By 2026, 75% of DPC tool adopters will be consistently successful at demonstrating I&O business value, versus 25% of nonadopters.”3

Lozinski agrees stating that, “During our discussions with IT leaders about their hardware and software asset management needs, it’s common to discover that they want this foundational asset visibility with the eventual goal of orchestrating and coordinating workflows across their siloed tools and teams. They want to reduce reliance on manual tasks and service tickets, mitigate security and compliance risks, and improve efficiency and cost effectiveness. That is why our no-code/low-code workflows, underpinned by accurate hardware and software asset management, give them the confidence to automate their IT processes and gain efficiencies.”

For more information about Oomnitza’s Enterprise Technology Management solution, visit https://www.oomnitza.com/product/ .

1 Gartner, Market Guide for Hardware Asset Management Tools, 14 August 2023, By Tim Zimmerman, Dan Wilson

2 Gartner, Market Guide for SaaS Management Platforms, 13 December 2022, By Dan Wilson et al.

3 Gartner, Market Guide for Digital Platform Conductor Tools, 16 November 2022, By Roger Williams et al.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

All trademarks, logos and brand names are the property of their respective owners. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Oomnitza

Oomnitza offers an Enterprise Technology Management solution that empowers enterprise IT teams to automate technology asset workflows across siloed technologies. These workflows include secure offboarding, efficient onboarding, procurement forecasting, SaaS lifecycle management, and many other key IT workflows. By automating and integrating these processes, Oomnitza ensures that organizations have an efficient and secure approach to managing their technology-centric IT processes. Learn more at Oomnitza.com .