Swansway Motor Group Makes Waves in the UK Automotive Market With Affordable Car-selling Platform, Motor Match

Crewe, United Kingdom, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swansway Motor Group has updated the latest of its car-selling division, Motor Match, offering more easy ways than ever for customers to buy used cars.

The family-run auto firm created the new brand to help satisfy an ever-growing demand within the second hand car market.

“Now more than ever, we are seeing a growing appetite for high-quality used cars available in ways that suit consumers’ practical and financial needs”, said Head of Marketing, Anna Ling.

“The website is proving popular and Swansway are pleased with how the five North-based branches have performed.

Customers can also expect a range of other benefits from the new car-selling platform, including:

  • Easy reserve and collection from  branch
  • Daily price checks for up-to-date market values
  • Remaining manufacturer warranty on all cars sold
  • Service plans

“We look forward to further growth from our Motor Match brand as we help more and more drivers afford their dream cars in a way that suits them best”, added Ling.

Founded in 2003, Swansway Motor Group is an ever-growing multi-franchise dealer group with nine brands and over 20 locations across the North West, Midlands, and North Wales. In 2021, they won a handful of industry awards and commendations, including ‘Bodyshop of the Year’ and ‘Community Hero’.

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


