Bright Mountain Media, Inc Announces Addition Of Renowned Global Industry Veteran In Media Services, To Its Board Of Directors

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) (“Bright Mountain” or the “Company”), a global holding company with current investments in digital publishing, advertising technology, consumer insights, and creative media services, today announced via an 8K1 that on August 15, 2023, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (the “Company”) appointed Jeff Hirsch as a director of the Company, effective as of August 15, 2023. Mr. Hirsch qualifies as an independent director under the New York Stock Exchange listing standards.

Mr. Hirsch, 65, has over 25 years in technology, business and sales organization development, brand strategy and investor relations. From July 2016 to April 2023, Mr. Hirsch held various leadership roles at PubMatic including serving as Chief Commercial Officer. He also held prior executive roles as President of CPXi (now Digital Remedy), Chief Executive Officer of AudienceScience, Chief Marketing Officer of SundaySky, SVP of ValueClick, and was a founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Fastclick. Mr. Hirsch graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara with a B.A. in Experimental Psychology.

He presently remains as a Strategic Advisor for PubMatic and is also the Founder of Executive Guru2 where he shares his expertise in strategy development, sales organization structuring, international expansion, and marketing to spur growth of private and public companies.

Matt Drinkwater, Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated: "I am thrilled to have Jeff join our Board. Jeff has worn every hat in digital media, not just as an observer, but as a participant. His impact is felt all across the media industry. He is joining at a critical time. The acquisition of Big Village was, in part, to enable us to create a next generation targeting capability. As I've said, we know that audience targeting is going through a transformation as regulation impacts things like third party cookies and personal data. Jeff is here to help us take our existing solution to this emerging problem to the next level.”

Mr. Hirsch commented: “What attracted me to this company was that I was immediately impressed and excited about the management team and their board. I see a bright future as Bright Mountain fills a critical void in audience targeting and helping it efficiently navigate the growing sea of governmental regulations coming on the horizon. I am looking forward to working with this team to take the Company to the next level.”

Jeff Hirsch is a seasoned business executive experienced at driving profitable growth for both private and public companies. With over 20 years of executive roles, including CEO, CMO, and CCO, Jeff is adept at setting the overall strategy for the company and laying the groundwork for exceptional execution.

Jeff has significant strength in strategy, sales organization development and marketing. He has extensive international experience as well as involvement in M & A and raising capital. Most recently at PubMatic as Chief Commercial Officer, the company IPO’d in December, 2020, and touted completing its 7th straight year of positive GAAP net income in 2022.

Other career highlights include serving as the CEO of AudienceScience, a VC backed advertising technology company, that was a pioneer in bringing data to the digital advertising business. As the CRO and founder of Fastclick, Jeff built a performance advertising business from start up to $80M in revenue and a 2005 IPO.

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) unites a diverse portfolio of companies to deliver a full spectrum of advertising, marketing, technology, and media services under one roof—fused together by data-driven insights. Bright Mountain Media’s brands include Big-Village Agency, BV Insights, Wild Sky Media, and Bright Mountain LC. For more Information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com .

