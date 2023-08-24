FE International Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America

Mid-market M&A leader recognized for fifth consecutive year

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FE International Inc. , the global market leader in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), announced today it has been honored on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America. The prestigious annual rankings provide a data-driven look at the most successful independent, entrepreneurial businesses spanning industries. Today’s leading global brands such as Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft and Patagonia first gained national exposure in part of their early selection as honorees by Inc.



In addition to its overall ranking in the top 2500, FE International was also recognized among leaders of specific industry and regional categories, including Financial Services (149) and leading New York-based companies (181). This is the fifth consecutive year FE International has made the list; an accomplishment achieved by less than 15 companies.

“FE International continues to experience exponential growth. Investors and acquirers are still hunting for solid businesses to invest in, and with thousands of deals completed in the last decade, we are proud to be honored for our work providing safe, secure, and successful acquisitions for technology business owners and investors alike,” said Thomas Smale, FE International Founder and CEO.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 5000 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2238%. This year’s Inc. 5000 companies have also added more than 1.1 million jobs collectively to the economy over the past three years.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic. To make the Inc. 5000 with the fast growth that is required is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future,” said Scott Omelianuk, Inc. Editor-in-Chief.

The complete Inc. 5000 list is available at www.inc.com/inc5000 . FE International will be among the companies featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

About FE International:

FE International is an award-winning global M&A advisor of SaaS, e-commerce and digital media technology businesses. The Company has completed over 1,200 acquisitions for founders, owners and acquirers, and is considered the preeminent valuation thought leader in the technology industry. The FE team includes experts in exit planning, valuation, accounting, and M&A advisory. Founded in 2010, FE is known for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors. With headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, San Francisco, London, Mumbai, and Warsaw, FE is truly an international company serving clients worldwide. It was named one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2020 by The Financial Times. For more information, visit www.feinternational.com

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

