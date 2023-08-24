Energy Capital Vietnam Adds Former Director of the U.S. Department of Defense Joint Improvised Explosive Device Defeat Organization to the Advisory Board

U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael D. Barbero, U.S. Army Retired, joins flag officers and retired members of the Executive Branch

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Capital Vietnam (ECV), a project development and holding company established as a platform for direct investment into energy and infrastructure within Vietnam, is pleased to announce an appointment to its Advisory Board. Lieutenant General Michael D. Barbero, U.S. Army, Retired, will join former Ambassador to Vietnam Ted Osius and Admiral Samuel J. Lockhart III, U.S. Navy, Retired on ECV’s Advisory Board.



“Lieutenant General Barbero’s nearly four decades in the military, including some of the highest posts in the Pentagon, is the kind of experience, expertise, and expansive world view that is invaluable to our Advisory Board,” noted David Lewis, Chairman and CEO of Energy Capital Vietnam. “Mike’s post-military experience advising energy and construction corporate leaders is a welcome addition to our team.”

“Energy Capital Vietnam’s mission to bring American investment and technology to Vietnam serves American interests in this critical region while ensuring energy security for the Vietnamese people. Our mission is directly aligned with the goals of the growing US – Vietnam strategic partnership, and I look forward to working with Ambassador Osius, Admiral Sam Locklear, and the rest of the impressive ECV team.”

Lieutenant General Barbero’s full biography will be available at www.ecvholdings.com.

About ECV:

Energy Capital Vietnam (ECV) is a Houston, Texas-based project development and holding company established as a platform for direct investment into Vietnam’s energy and infrastructure sectors. Learn more at: www.ecvholdings.com

Contact:

Frank De Maria

fdemaria@ecvholdings.com

+1 347 647 0284

Elie Jacobs

ejacobs@ecvholdings.com

+1 646 330 2585

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57d1a995-3014-4268-9b49-f7680c2df9d8