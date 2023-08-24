NeurAxis Highlights Strength of its Board of Directors

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeurAxis, Inc. (NYSE American: NRXS), (“NeurAxis,” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing neuromodulation therapies that address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults, today highlighted the strength of its board of directors.



“We are fortunate to have a board with a depth of experience in relevant areas to NeurAxis, including medical device commercialization, commercial insurance, and finance. Mitch Watkins has led several medical device companies from start-up through commercialization, Beth Keyser has served as President of Blue Cross Blue Shield Indiana at Anthem since 2020, and Tim Henrichs has been a finance executive across industries, including healthcare,” said Brian Carrico, President and Chief Executive Officer of NeurAxis. “We are excited to have this strength at the board level as we continue to develop and drive adoption of our IB Stim Therapy™,” concluded Mr. Carrico.

The Company’s Board of Directors includes:

Beth Keyser, Director

Ms. Keyser has more than 20 years of experience in executive roles in population health. Since 2020, she has been the President, BCBS of Indiana at Anthem, Inc. From 2018 to 2020, Ms. Keyser served as the President, Create at Brighton Health Plan Solutions. From 2015 to 2020, Ms. Keyser served as the Senior Vice President, International and Hawaii Markets at Sharecare, Inc.

Bradley Mitch Watkins, Director

Bradley Mitch Watkins has overseen four companies through their early commercialization periods within the medical device sector over the last 20 years. Mr. Watkins has been the National Sales Manager of Terumo Interventional Systems since 2015, where he has led multiple new technology sales teams within the peripheral IV and Electrophysiology markets. He now manages corporate accounts and GPO contracts for the Cardiovascular line of products. Over his 18 years in a multitude of medical device markets, Mr. Watkins has overseen $410 million in company acquisitions in an array of leadership roles.

Timothy Henrichs, Director

Timothy Henrichs has been a finance executive for the last 14 years. Mr. Henrichs currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of HomeRenew Buyer, Inc. (d/b/a Renovo Home Partners), a privately held short-term home improvement installer of bathrooms, kitchens, windows, doors, cabinets, roofing and siding across the United States. Prior to joining Renovo Home Partners, Mr. Henrichs served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 2008 to 2022 of Follett Corporation, a privately held retailer and distributor of print and digital course materials, textbooks, trade books, library books and general merchandise and developer of software technology to the educational market including 80,000 schools. From 2005 to 2008, Mr. Henrichs served as the Global Controller of General Electric Company’s Healthcare Clinical Systems division responsible for the manufacture and distribution of patient monitoring, maternal and infant care, ultrasound, diagnostic cardiology and anesthesiology equipment. From 2003 to 2005, Mr. Henrichs served as the Financial Reporting Manager at Federal Signal Corporation. From 1995 to 2003, Mr. Henrichs served in various roles of increasing responsibility at Ernst & Young LLP in Chicago, Illinois and Frankfurt, Germany including Capital Markets and Mergers and Acquisitions Transaction Support, ultimately serving as a Senior Manager in the Audit and Assurance practice.

Christopher Robin Brown, Director of Innovation, Founder and Director

Dr. Brown is a co-founder of the Company. He developed clinical protocol, initial practice guidelines, designed and implemented the practitioner certification program, initiated the company 401K, and personally financed the first two years of the Company. Dr. Brown is listed as the sole or principal inventor on all NeurAxis patents and is currently active in further device development working closely with compliance, product design and engineering. He also served as clinic chief in the United States Army Reserve (USAR) dental corps at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indianapolis, Indiana. Dr. Brown started a private practice (current) concentrating in head, neck, and facial pain developing the first hospital based facial pain clinic in Indiana. He served on the Board of Directors of the American Academy of Pain Management for 15 years, helping grow the organization from 800 members to over 5000. He served on the national board of The Alliance of TMD practitioners, serving one term as president.

Brian Carrico, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Brian Carrico joined the Company in 2012. During his tenure, Mr. Carrico has held multiple leadership positions of increasing responsibility, including Vice President of Sales and President before becoming CEO on January 1, 2018. As an early employee in the Company’s life cycle, Mr. Carrico was instrumental in setting the strategic agenda for the Company, raising start-up capital, championing new product development, and bringing the Company’s technology to market. Prior to joining Neuraxis, Mr. Carrico worked selling in the operating room at Bard Medical and in the Cath lab at St. Jude Medical.

