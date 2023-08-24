Stryten Energy Named Vendor of the Year from Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Alpharetta, Georgia, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryten Energy LLC, a U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, has received the Vendor of the Year award by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, one of the world's leading manufacturers and providers of material handling, automation and fleet solutions.

Winners of the Vendor of the Year award are chosen based on their performance, along with growth building attributes demonstrated consistently throughout the year. Stryten Energy is the only battery manufacturer to have received the honor this year.

“We are proud to be recognized by Logisnext as a preferred partner for lift truck batteries, chargers and battery accessories,” said Matt Gould, Vice President, Industrial Sales and Service, at Stryten Energy. “This award exemplified our pledge to our customers to provide them with the competitive advantage they need to be successful and achieve their goals for growth and profitability.”

“We are pleased to announce that Stryten Energy has been recognized as Vendor of the Year for their outstanding performance and dedication to excellence,” said John Lamancusa, preferred partner programs manager at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “This distinguished award recognizes Stryten’s unrelenting commitment to continuous growth, as well as their proactive approach to customer needs. Through their willingness to collaborate, Stryten has consistently delivered value and exceeded our expectations.”

About Stryten Energy

Stryten Energy helps solve the world’s most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world’s most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at stryten.com.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. Learn more at LogisnextAmericas.com.

Melissa Floyd Stryten Energy 678-566-9887 melissa.floyd@stryten.com