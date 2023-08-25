UAE Instant Coffee Market projected to reach $152.4 million by 2028 driven by the rapid urbanization
The UAE instant coffee market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.90% from US$69.371 million in 2021 to US$152.387 million by 2028.
Instant coffee's ease of preparation and long shelf life make it a popular choice for individuals seeking a quick caffeine fix without the time and equipment required for traditional brewing methods.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the United Arab Emirates instant coffee market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.90% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$152.387 million by 2028.
Some of the prime factors propelling the UAE instant coffee market growth are changing consumer preferences for convenience, a busy lifestyle, and increased urbanization coupled with a growing cafe culture, driving the demand for quick and easily prepared coffee solutions.
Instant coffee is processed and brewed to be rapidly soluble, allowing for quick and convenient preparation. It is typically made by freeze-drying or spray-drying brewed coffee to remove most of its moisture content, resulting in a dry and granulated form. When mixed with hot water, instant coffee quickly dissolves, producing a ready-to-drink coffee beverage. Its ease of preparation and long shelf life make it a popular choice for individuals seeking a quick caffeine fix without the time and equipment required for traditional brewing methods.
The UAE instant coffee market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in July 2023, Click Coffee introduced an autonomous coffee shop concept in Dubai, featuring smart coffee machines and robot baristas that can make up to 80 beverages per hour. Customers customize orders through the Click Coffee app, while the brand emphasizes respecting Middle Eastern traditions. This trend aligns with innovative digital coffee concepts entering the UAE market, including Dodo Brands and Crown Digital's ELLA, which offer streamlined ordering and advanced technology.
Based on type, the UAE instant coffee market is segmented into freeze-dried instant coffee, spray-dried instant coffee, and others. The freeze-dried instant coffee category is experiencing rapid growth in the UAE driven by the increasing demand for premium coffee experiences, where freeze-dried instant coffee offers a closer resemblance to freshly brewed coffee in terms of flavor & fragrance, and overall quality. Consumers are seeking elevated coffee options that align with their evolving taste preferences and a growing appreciation for gourmet coffee varieties. The freeze-drying process preserves the natural characteristics of coffee beans, resulting in a more authentic and satisfying coffee experience, which has contributed to the swift expansion of the segment within the UAE instant coffee market.
Based on the distribution channel, the UAE instant coffee market is divided into offline and online. Among these, the online distribution category is experiencing significant growth owing to the increasing adoption of e-commerce platforms and the convenience they offer to consumers, allowing them to browse and purchase a wide range of instant coffee products from the comfort of their homes. The online channel provides access to a diverse selection, competitive pricing, and doorstep delivery, appealing to modern consumers' busy lifestyles and desire for seamless shopping experiences. As digital platforms continue to shape consumer behaviors and preferences, the online distribution segment is driving substantial market expansion by catering to the evolving shopping habits and convenience-seeking tendencies of consumers.
Based on the province, Dubai is anticipated to undergo substantial growth due to its role as a dynamic and cosmopolitan hub with a thriving café culture and diverse consumer preferences. The city's global appeal and increasing urbanization have led to a rising demand for convenient and premium coffee options, aligning with the fast-paced lifestyles of residents and visitors. As Dubai continues to attract a diverse population and international tourists, coupled with a growing appreciation for specialty coffee experiences, the instant coffee market is poised to expand significantly in the city, catering to the discerning tastes and preferences of a dynamic consumer base seeking accessible yet quality-driven coffee solutions.
As part of the report, the major players operating in the UAE instant coffee market that have been covered include Nestle, AliCafeArabia.com, Carrefour (A Majid AI Futtaim Company), Emirati Coffee Co., and Batsam among other significant market players in the region.
The UAE instant coffee market report segments the market as below:
• By Type
o Freeze-Dried Instant Coffee
o Spray-Dried Instant Coffee
o Others
• By Distribution Channel
o Offline
• Food Services
• Retail
• Supermarket/ Hypermarket
• Convenience Store
• Others
o Online
• By Province
o Dubai
o Abu Dhabi
o Sharjah
o Others
