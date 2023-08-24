Mexico Poultry Feed Market projected to surpass US$ 9.45 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 3.93%
The Mexico poultry feed market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.93% from US$7,216.158 million in 2021 to US$9,448.738 million by 2028.
Poultry feed ensures proper energy, protein, and nutrient intake, contributing to the overall well-being and productivity of the birds raised for commercial or backyard purposes.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Mexico poultry feed market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.93% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$9,448.738 million by 2028.
The prime factors propelling the Mexico poultry feed market growth include the increasing consumer demand for poultry products, expanding poultry farming operations, advancements in feed technology, rising awareness about nutrition and animal health, and favorable government initiatives supporting the poultry industry.
Poultry feed refers to specially formulated nutritional blends of grains, proteins, vitamins, and minerals that are designed to provide essential nutrients and promote optimal growth, health, and egg or meat production in various poultry species, such as chickens, ducks, turkeys, and quails. Tailored to the specific dietary needs of each stage of development, poultry feed ensures proper energy, protein, and nutrient intake, contributing to the overall well-being and productivity of the birds raised for commercial or backyard purposes.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in August 2023 Pilgrim’s Pride expanded in Mexico's Yucatan region, investing in 16 complexes, a hatchery, a feed mill, and a distribution center. Focusing on sustainability, the move aligns with Mexico's growing economy and aims to reduce costs while boosting local production.
Based on type, the Mexico poultry feed market is segmented into layer, broiler, turkey, and others. The broiler feed segment is witnessing significant growth attributable to several factors. There has been an increasing demand for poultry meat in the country due to dietary preferences and population growth. As a result, poultry producers are seeking to enhance production efficiency and meat yield. Additionally, the boiler segment benefits from technological advancements and scientific research aimed at optimizing feed formulations to achieve faster growth rates and improved feed conversion ratios. Moreover, the poultry industry is often characterized by economies of scale, with boiler chickens being raised in large numbers, driving the demand for efficient and cost-effective feed solutions.
Based on raw materials, the Mexico poultry feed market is segmented into soy, corn, sorghum, and others. Among the raw material segments, the soy segment is experiencing substantial growth in the Mexico poultry feed market. Soy is recognized as an excellent source of high-quality protein, essential amino acids, and other nutrients crucial for poultry development. Its inclusion in feed formulations supports muscle growth, feather development, and the overall well-being of the birds. Additionally, soy's versatility and relatively balanced amino acid profile make it a favored ingredient for achieving balanced and comprehensive nutrition in poultry diets. Furthermore, advancements in processing technology have made soy more accessible and cost-effective for feed production. The ease of handling and processing soy into different feed formats enhances its suitability for large-scale poultry operations.
By additives, the Mexico poultry feed market is divided into feed antibiotics, vitamins, antioxidants, amino acids, feed enzymes, and feed acidifiers. The antibiotics segment of the Mexico poultry feed market has been significantly growing owing to their role in promoting growth, preventing infections, and maintaining bird health. Antibiotics effectively address bacterial infections, enhancing feed efficiency and weight gain. This growth is driven by disease management challenges and their proven benefits. However, concerns about antibiotic resistance and human health impacts have prompted the exploration of alternative additives like vitamins, antioxidants, amino acids, feed enzymes, and acidifiers. The industry aims to balance growth promotion with sustainable and responsible practices, aligning with evolving regulations and consumer preferences.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Mexico poultry feed market that have been covered include Alltech, Cargill, Kent Nutrition Group, Land O'Lakes, General Mills, Smithfield Foods, Industrias Bachoco, and J.D. Heiskell & Co. among other significant market players.
