Entourage Health Launches Dime Bag® Branded Pre-Rolls and Introduces Syndicate: A Collective of Craft Cannabis 

Entourage addresses market demand for affordable premium cannabis with new brand, Dime Bag®

The Company announces Syndicate, a collective of exclusive cultivars from micro-cultivators

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (TSX-V: ENTG) (OTCQX: ETRGF) (FSE: 4WE) ("Entourage" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian producer and distributor of acclaimed cannabis products, unveils a wave of nostalgic Dime Bag® branded pre-roll offerings, now available in Ontario. Additionally, the Company introduces Syndicate-branded cannabis products, featuring exclusive limited-edition offerings from micro-cultivators now available across Ontario.

​Dime Bag® offers rotating flavour profiles packaged in 4 x 0.5g pre-rolls at an attractive MSRP of $10.00 inclusive of tax. The brand's mission revolves around blending affordability and premium quality to cater to the value-driven consumer. Leading the pre-roll line-up is 'Diesel Pocket Puffs,' a strain bursting with an explosive array of gassy aromas perfectly complemented by citrus and savoury notes. Gearing up for a fall launch, the spotlight shifts to 'Tropical Pocket Puffs,' a sativa-dominant strain boasting tropical fruit elements. Dime Bag® products can now be found throughout Ontario.

The Company also unveiled a collaboration orchestrated under the Syndicate banner, featuring micro-cultivators through various distinguished craft brands. Syndicate recently introduced the highly anticipated cultivar, 'Sunset Punch,' by Imperial Gro, in a 3.5g flower format. This strain is an Indica-dominant hybrid, a cross between 'Sunset Sherbet' and 'Purple Punch,' forming a harmonious blend of zesty orange citrus and sweet pine flavours. Imperial Gro's attention to detail, fortified by hand-trimming and cold-curing processes, effectively preserves the cultivar's intricate cannabinoid and terpene profile, producing a distinct and potent flavour. Discover Syndicate's latest product offerings and formats at www.wearesyndicate.ca.

"Gaining a deep understanding of our consumers has driven us to develop innovative concepts that align with market insights. Dime Bag® pays tribute to the storied history of this iconic phrase while introducing a wide-ranging selection tailored to affordability without compromising on quality," stated Nikki Thomas, Marketing Director. "Through Syndicate, we highlight micro-cultivators and the collective impact of their craftsmanship on the cannabis landscape. By merging the strengths of both Dime Bag® and Syndicate, we curate a cannabis experience customized to individual preferences, providing consumers with unparalleled choice, quality, and value."

The Company has recently launched popular Color Cannabis pre-roll offerings in new formats, including 'Mint Cookie Kush' and 'Baked Grape Pie,' in packs of 10 x 0.35g pre-rolls in British Columbia and Alberta, with availability coming to Ontario and Quebec shortly. Color has further expanded its offerings with new cultivars, 'Phantom Sunset' and 'Sour Grapefruit Haze.’ Additionally, Saturday Cannabis debuted new additions to its lineup, including the 'Saturday Night Ghost Fuel Infused Pre-Rolls' with the long-awaited 'Saturday Night Mango Diesel Infused Pre-Rolls' coming soon to select markets.

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. is the publicly traded parent Company of Entourage Brands Corp., a licence holder producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility. With its Starseed Medicinal medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channelled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements Entourage’s direct sales to medical patients. Entourage’s elite adult-use product portfolio includes Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis – and now Dime Bag and Syndicate – sold across eight provincial distribution agencies. Entourage is the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals, sold in both medical and adult-use channels. Under a collaboration with the Boston Beer Company, Entourage is also the exclusive distributor of cannabis-infused beverages ‘TeaPot’ in Canada. In addition, Entourage also entered into an exclusive agreement with Irwin Naturals, a renowned nutraceutical and herbal supplement formulator of popular branded wellness products sold across North America

