Brera Worldwide Football: Atop the Standings in Both North Macedonia and Mozambique

Milan and Dublin , Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) (“Brera Holdings” or the “Company”) today announced that two of its football clubs, Brera Strumica in Europe (North Macedonia) and Brera Tchumene in Africa (Mozambique), have both reached the top of the standings in their leagues.



Brera Strumica continues to be undefeated in Prva Liga, the top level of the Macedonian football league, also called the Macedonian First Football League, after a 2-1 victory in the first away game of the season at defending champion Struga, who is currently engaged in the last round of qualifying for the group stage of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League.

Brera Tchumene won 1-0 against EFCA de Boane, and has taken the lead in the Provinçal Seconda Divisao (Second Division) League in Mozambique and continues its march towards the goal of promotion to Moçambola, the First Division League of the Southeast African country.

Although it has only been a few months since Brera Holdings expanded its portfolio of Brera-branded clubs worldwide, these teams are seeing positive results. The Company's goal - to achieve significant sporting results together with economic sustainability - is taking shape.

“We’re excited by the promising start to our football clubs’ seasons; it is a testament to the dedication and professionalism exhibited by our players and coaching staff,” said Brera Holdings Chief Executive Officer, Pierre Galoppi. “We will continue executing our strategy of identifying and acquiring undervalued sports assets, supporting them with comprehensive technical and media efforts. This continues Brera Holdings’ mission of utilizing sports as a catalyst for social impact attracting new sponsorship opportunities,” Mr. Galoppi concluded.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is focused on expanding its social impact football (American soccer) business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football- and sports-related consulting services. The Company seeks to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club that was acquired by the Company in 2022. Brera FC, known as "The Third Team of Milan," is an amateur football association which has been building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. In March 2023, the Company expanded to Africa with the establishment of Brera Tchumene, a team admitted to the Second Division League in Mozambique, a country of nearly 32 million people. In April 2023, the Company acquired 90% of the European first division football team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev in North Macedonia, a country with participation rights in two major Union of European Football Association ("UEFA") competitions. On July 31, 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of a majority ownership in the Italian Serie A1 women's professional volleyball team UYBA Volley S.s.d.a.r.l. The Company is focused on bottom-up value creation from undervalued sports clubs and talent, innovation-powered business growth, and socially-impactful outcomes. See www.breraholdings.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

