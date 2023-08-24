Canned Tuna Market estimated to reach US$12.8 billion by 2028
The global canned tuna market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.66% from US$9.785 billion in 2021 to US$12.779 billion by 2028.
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global canned tuna market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.66%, between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$12.779 billion by 2028. Versatility and culinary applications of canned tuna are the prime factors driving the Global Canned Tuna Market.
The global canned tuna market is a booming part of the seafood industry, providing customers worldwide with handy and adaptable fish products. Canned tuna from several species is canned, making it a practical and shelf-stable protein source. The market's expansion is being driven by its widespread appeal, nutritional advantages, and convenience of use. As customers seek quick and healthy food alternatives, the worldwide canned tuna market plays an important role in providing their nutritional requirements while ensuring sustainability and quality standards.
The global canned tuna market is expanding rapidly, powered by a slew of key elements that influence its destiny collectively. For starters, rising consumer demand for convenient and ready-to-eat foods is a major driver. Canned tuna is a convenient and time-saving meal option that fits current busy lifestyles and the quest for quick, nutritional nourishment. Nutritional advantages and health awareness are critical development elements. Tuna in cans is high in protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and important nutrients, making it appealing to health-conscious customers looking for balanced diets and functional meals. Canned tuna's versatility and culinary applications add to its popularity. It may be added to a variety of foods, including salads, sandwiches, spaghetti, and sushi, increasing its culinary flexibility and extending customer tastes.
E-commerce and online retail channel growth expands market reach and accessibility. Consumers may simply buy canned tuna items online, broadening the market's geographical breadth and matching consumer demand for easy purchasing choices. The inclination for shelf-stable and on-the-go food options is being driven by expanding urbanization and busy lifestyles, establishing canned tuna as a good alternative for city inhabitants. Consumers who are ecologically sensitive are becoming more aware of sustainable fishing practices. Brands that emphasize ethical sourcing and eco-friendly practices attract customers who are looking for items that correspond with their beliefs. Diverse product offerings and flavor variations respond to changing tastes and preferences, appealing to a broad variety of customer categories and boosting market development.
The globalization of food trade and distribution networks makes canned tuna more available in many countries, maintaining stable supply and addressing a wide range of customer needs. Packaging and product presentation innovations improve shelf appeal and convenience, resulting in increased customer engagement and market expansion. Canned Tuna's economic accessibility and affordability make it an accessible protein source for a wide range of demographics, sustaining consistent demand and market growth. These growth factors, taken together, highlight the global canned tuna market's healthy outlook, putting it as a mainstay in the modern diet and responding to the changing demands and tastes of consumers globally.
The global canned tuna market has been categorized based on species, distribution channel, and geography. The market has been segmented based on species into skipjack, yellowfin, bigeye, albacore, and others. Distribution Channel is further classified into offline and online.
By region, The Asia-Pacific region has emerged as the market leader in the global canned tuna market. Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines have emerged as significant tuna-processing centers, owing to their strategic geographic position and extensive tuna fisheries. The region's supremacy is aided by its well-developed seafood processing infrastructure, experienced personnel, and favorable trade agreements. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific's strong cultural affinity for seafood eating, along with the rising demand for convenient, protein-rich food alternatives, cements the region's position as a prominent participant in the worldwide canned tuna market.
As a part of the report, the key companies operating in the global canned tuna market that have been covered include A.E.C. Canning Co., Ltd., American Tuna, Bumble Bee Foods, LLC, Ocean’s, Golden Prize Canning Co., Ltd., Thai Union Group PCL, Grupo Calvo, Wild Planet Foods Inc., Frinsa del Noroeste S.A., and PT. Aneka Tuna Indonesia among other major market players.
The global canned tuna market report is segmented as below:
• By Species
o Skipjack
o Yellowfin
o Bigeye
o Albacore
o Others
• By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline
• Hypermarket & Supermarket
• Specialty Stores
• Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• UAE
• Israel
• Saudi Arabia
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Others
