Raising Awareness about the Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) on Modern Land Rover Vehicles
Excellent company and great value compared to the main dealer. I have had my car here twice now and both jobs were done the way they should be and promptly.”ALVA, SCOTLAND, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tektronic has a sister website called 4X4 Specialists.
— Dylan Skelhorn
Specializing in JLR 4X4 vehicles, equipped with dealer-level capabilities. Our expertise involves diagnosing, servicing, and fixing Range Rover and Land Rover vehicles. Our clientele spans across the entire UK.
As the number of phone calls regarding the vehicles DPF system continues to increase, it appears to be an opportune moment to share knowledge to a broader range of people.
Now, let's get to the DPF.
Navigating the complexities of modern vehicle maintenance can be challenging, especially when it comes to specific components like the Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF). At 4-4 Specialists, Land Rover owners' frustrations when dealing with DPF-related problems are understood.
WHAT IS A DIESEL PARTICULATE FILTER (DPF)?
A Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) is a crucial component in Land Rover vehicles that plays a vital role in reducing harmful emissions. Meeting or exceeding stringent EU6 emissions regulations, all new-diesel Land Rover vehicles are equipped with a DPF. This filter efficiently captures and removes 99% of particulates from the exhaust, contributing to lower tailpipe emissions and a cleaner environment.
HOW DOES A DPF WORK?
During normal driving conditions, the DPF collects particulates in the exhaust to be burned off when it reaches a high temperature. As the filter becomes full, a cleaning process occurs automatically. This is known as regeneration. Shorter journeys, such as those often taken in a city, can make this process more difficult to achieve as the system does not get hot enough.
WARNING LIGHTS
If unfamiliar warning lights appear on the Land Rover's dashboard, it could indicate a potential issue with the DPF. An amber light might signal that the DPF is filling up and manual cleaning is required. Ignoring this could lead to a red light, indicating a fully clogged filter and potential vehicle performance problems. These warning lights are the vehicle's way of communicating that action is needed.
Contact a specialist
Either way, when it comes to luxury cars such as Range Rovers, contact a specialist in the vehicle. This doesn't necessarily mean returning to the dealer; but can also be goint to an Independent specialist nearby.
Ewan Montgomery
Tektronic
