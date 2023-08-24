E Commerce Packaging Market is expected growth by CAGR 6.2% by 2030: Coherent Market Insights

E-commerce packaging refers to the specialized methods and materials used for packaging products sold through online platforms. E-commerce packaging involves considerations of sustainability, branding, and cost-effectiveness, as well as adapting to various product types and sizes.

Burlingame, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global E Commerce Packaging market was valued at $26.3 Billion in 2021 in terms of revenue, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Coherent Market Insights, Inc. E-commerce packaging refers to materials, design, and presentation of products for online retail. These packaging solutions balance protection of products in transit with sustainable, recyclable materials. Proper e-commerce packaging enhances identity of brand, minimizes waste, and ensures proper delivery of items to customers. This creates an overall satisfying and sustainable online shopping experience.



Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In June 2022, Amcor Plc., introduced a product rebranding design for giving customers a holistic and clear view of its expanding portfolio of highly sustainable solutions of packaging. The rebranding will allow the company to offer greater transparency and visibility of the new portfolio to their customers.

In March 2022, The International Paper announced investment of nearly US$ 24.15 million in plants of Mortagne and Chalong (France) for adopting their production capacity for growth of e-commerce sector.

Global e-commerce packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The e-commerce packaging market is growing rapidly in response to the growing popularity of e-commerce websites for shopping different kinds of products.

On the basis of Product Type, Protective Packaging Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the rise in sales of food and beverages and electronics products from online platforms.

On the basis of Applications, Fashion Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the rise in trend of fast fashion as well as high disposable income.

On the basis of Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to rise in rise in internet penetration rates in large population countries such as China and India. Along with this, the high growth of economies in such countries including Indonesia and India, is also driving growth of the market.

Key players operating in the global e-commerce packaging market include Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Amcor plc. Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, Mondi Group, Rengo Co., Ltd., International Paper Company, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Smurfit Kappa, Klabin S.A., and DS Smith.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global E Commerce Packaging Market:

Increasing access to the internet in middle income- and low income-countries is one of the major trends in the global e-commerce market. Along with this, growing population of middle class with disposable incomes, and expanding clothing and footwear industries are also the trending factors in the global market. Moreover, Brands offering combined packages, discounted rates, and different types of products is leading to rise in adoption of e-commerce websites, and platforms. These trends are likely to augment growth of the global e-commerce packaging market over the forecast period.

Market Drivers:

Growing internet penetration in urban and rural regions around the world

The rise in internet penetration across these region is leading to upgrading marketing strategies in the e-commerce sector in order to explore a formerly untapped market. Companies use to create retail business strategies, but now are developing new e-commerce applications in order to follow the trend. Market players in e-commerce sector are moving ahead with the same direction. This is driving growth of the global e-commerce packaging market.

Rise in demand for plastic-based packaging

The high dependency of this sector on plastic-based packaging is driving the demand for these products. Plastic is easily available, lightweight, highly reliable, and low-priced compared to paper, corrugated board, and wood. This further drives the demand for this material. Along with this, rising sales of grocery products with immediate doorstep delivery is also driving the demand for plastic-based packaging.

Market Opportunities:

Increasing number of smartphone users to generate business opportunities in the global e commerce packaging market over the forecast period. With increasing access to internet the number of people using smartphones is also growing all over the world. As a result, people are increasingly adopting e-commerce websites for all types of shopping. According to Oberlo analysis, the number of people using smartphones was 3.6 billion in 2020. This number is likely to grow in the coming future.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global E-commerce Packaging Market, By Product Type : Boxes Protective Packaging Mailers Tapes Labels Others

Global E-commerce Packaging Market, By Application: Electronics Food & Beverages Cosmetics Fashion Furniture Others

Global E-commerce Packaging Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa By Country/Region: Middle East Africa

Company Profiles Amcor plc. DS Smith Georgia-Pacific LLC International Paper Company Klabin S.A. Mondi Group Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd Rengo Co., Ltd. Smurfit Kappa.



