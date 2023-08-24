Lithium Ionic Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 24th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQB: LTHCF), a Canadian lithium-focused mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties in the mining-friendly state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, is pleased to announce that Blake Hylands, CEO and Director of the Company, will present live at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, today August 24th, 2023.



DATE: August 24th

TIME: 3:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/43OHGxR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Lithium Ionic Corp. – Corporate Highlights

Asset located in Mining-Friendly Jurisdiction

~14,182 ha land package in Minas Gerais, Brazil; the country's most favourable mining jurisdiction, where +300 mines currently operate. The state of Minas Gerais is known for its highly efficient and expeditious permitting process.

Established Lithium-Producing District

Claims located within 500m from CBL’s Cachoeira lithium mine (36,000 tpy of SPO concentrate @ 5.5%) and <4km from lithium producer SIGMA, which hosts the largest hard rock lithium deposit in the Americas (85.6Mt at 1.43% Li2O).

Maiden Mineral Resource estimate demonstrates scale, high grade and significant growth potential

M&I: 7.57Mt at 1.40% Li₂O (261kt LCE); Inferred: 11.86Mt at 1.44% Li₂O (421.5kt LCE).

Low technical risk spodumene processing, high lithium content and high extraction rate.

Growing lithium demand

The transition to green energy has made lithium one of the most sought-after metals. According to Benchmark Minerals Intelligence, demand for lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) is set to increase to 2.4Mt in 2030, compared to around 600,000t in 2022, which is expected to lead to a growing supply-demand gap.

Proven Brazilian Team

Over 80 years of cumulative experience in exploration and mining in Brazil, complemented by a strong technical and capital markets team based in Toronto, Canada.

Near-term catalysts & high re-rate potential

50,000m drill program underway for H2 2023; PEA expected for completion in Q3 2023 and Definitive Feasibility Study in Q4 2023. Permitting process initiated with an EIA underway. Infrastructure and regional proof-of-concept from nearby lithium mines greatly reduces project risk and provides compelling valuation goal posts.

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian mining company exploring and developing its lithium properties in Brazil. Its flagship Itinga and Salinas projects cover 14,182 hectares in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state, a mining-friendly jurisdiction that is quickly emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. The Itinga Project is situated in the same region as CBL’s Cachoeira lithium mine, which has produced lithium for +30 years, as well as Sigma Lithium Corp.’s Grota do Cirilo project, which hosts the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Americas. Please visit www.lithiumionic.com to learn more.

