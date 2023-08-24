Submit Release
MiNK Therapeutics to Participate in September Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics (Nasdaq: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Dr. Jennifer Buell, Chief Executive Officer and President, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference – Fireside chat will be held in-person on Tuesday, September 12th, 2023, at 12:15 p.m. ET, in New York, NY.
  • HC Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference – Fireside chat will be held in-person on Wednesday, September 13th, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. ET, in New York, NY. A live webcast and replay will be accessible on the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s website at https://investor.minktherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next-generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @MiNK_iNKT.

Investor Contact
917-362-1370
investor@minktherapeutics.com
Media Contact
781-674-4428
communications@minktherapeutics.com


