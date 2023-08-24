GEMXX Corporation (OTC: GEMZ), a Leader in the Ammolite Gemstone Mine-to-Market Segment, Posts Positive Quarterly Revenues

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – GEMXX Corporation ( OTC: GEMZ ) ("GEMXX" or the "Company"), announces today the Company’s positive, quarterly financial achievements, signifying its strong foundational performance for aggressive growth in the coming year. GEMXX is the only publicly traded Ammolite company in the world. With ownership of mining resources, production facilities and operational assets, the Company maintains control over every aspect of its production process, from gold mining and gemstone extraction to jewelry manufacturing and global distribution.

Highlights for the quarter include:

The number of GEMXX shares both issued and outstanding stands at 96,851,751.

Account Receivables increased to $1,003,942.00.

Net Income remained positive at $46,279.00.

Total Long-Term liabilities were successfully brought down to $0.00, a significant shift from the $226,759.00 recorded last year.

Total Assets of the Company have grown to $19,282,705.

“We have made considerable strides in the past year and continue to post positive net revenues,” said GEMXX CEO Jay Maull. “We have also reduced our total long-term liabilities to $0.00, which is a remarkable achievement. One that tangibly reinforces our ambitious commitment to building strategic partnerships, the pursuit of smart growth and expansion plans, introduction of new complementary product lines, and our focus on increasing shareholder value.”

GEMXX Corporation (OTC: GEMZ; $GEMZ) is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global distribution.

GEMXX is a leading producer of top-quality finished ammolite and ammolite jewelry. The Company’s world-class gemstone cutters and jewelry designers are continuously leading the Ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. Our management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience.

