Truepic Vision to Document and Monitor Milken-Motsepe Innovation Competition for the Second Consecutive Year

San Diego, CA, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truepic, provider of authenticity infrastructure for the Internet, and the Milken Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life, will continue and expand their partnership to streamline international project and competition monitoring worldwide. As part of the Milken-Motsepe Prize in Green Energy, the latest competition in the Milken-Motsepe Innovation Prize program, the Milken Institute will again use Truepic’s Vision platform to remotely and securely oversee green energy projects throughout Africa. In addition to ensuring trust in all visual media captured as part of the submission process, Truepic’s digital verification technology reduces carbon footprint and accelerates technology-based scalability for the program.

Truepic Vision image authentication technology will be used during a 24-hour period to remotely document and track the energy generated by each team. Truepic's patented and secure provenance technology powers the Vision platform, guaranteeing the legitimacy of photos and videos and their associated metadata (date, time, and location) at the moment of capture. The Milken-Motsepe Prize in Green Energy will be documented, evaluated, and measured using Truepic Vision. This is the second Milken Institute innovation competition that will use Truepic’s platform. The winners of the first competition, the Milken-Motsepe Prize in AgriTech, were announced in May 2023.

"We value our partnership with the Milken-Motsepe Prize in Green Energy because of its innovative approach and ambitious mission. We are proud to help streamline and facilitate the competition throughout some of the most remote parts of the world," said Mounir Ibrahim, EVP of Public Affairs and Impact at Truepic. "We aim to aid the Milken Institute in monitoring and evaluation processes, providing stakeholders with critical information. Using Truepic’s technology will facilitate the Milken-Motsepe Prize in Green Energy in enhancing their efficiency and expediting actions."

“Truepic’s Vision platform makes excellent use of innovative 4IR technologies, which are a hallmark of the Milken-Motsepe Prize program,” said Emily Musil Church, PhD, Senior Director at the Milken Institute. “Partnering with Truepic saves us time and reduces our overall carbon footprint by verifying competition entries without extensive travel. We aren’t just talking about how to use the latest technologies; we are actively working with companies at the forefront to find out what works best.”

The Milken-Motsepe Prize in Green Energy awards entrepreneurs for their ideas to improve access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy in Africa. The prize will be awarded to teams that can deploy large-scale green energy solutions in Africa, expanding access to reliable electricity. An independent panel of judges will select 20 teams to become semi-finalists, who will be granted $20,000 each to test their ideas. The grand prize will be announced at the 27th annual Milken Institute Global Conference in April 2024. The competition offers $2 million in prizes, including a $1 million grand prize, along with networking, training, and other resources to help advance progress toward UN Sustainable Development Goal 7.

About the Milken Institute

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life. With a focus on financial, physical, mental, and environmental health, we bring together the best ideas and innovative resourcing to develop blueprints for tackling some of our most critical global issues through the lens of what’s pressing now and what’s coming next. For more information, visit https://milkeninstitute.org.

About the Motsepe Foundation:

The Motsepe Foundation was founded in 1999 by Dr Patrice Motsepe and his wife, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe. The goal of the Motsepe Foundation is to contribute towards eradicating poverty and to sustainably improve the living conditions and standards of living of poor, unemployed and marginalised people in South Africa, Africa and the world. In January 2013, Dr Patrice Motsepe and Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe joined the Giving Pledge which was started by Warren Buffet and Bill and Melinda Gates. Dr Patrice Motsepe and his wife committed to give half of their wealth to the poor and for philanthropic purposes during their lifetime and beyond.

About Truepic

Truepic provides authenticity infrastructure for the Internet. The company’s transparency tools deliver verifiable information about the origin and editing history of digital content. Truepic is dedicated to advancing products and services that establish transparency in digital content, empowering viewers and users to identify authenticity and differentiate human from computer-generated. Recognized as one of TIME’s Best Inventions and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, consumers, businesses, creators, and publishers trust Truepic’s technologies to make informed decisions. For more information, visit truepic.com.

